Palestinian journalist's 'offspring bombs' shocker resurfaces amid Israel-Hamas war (WATCH)

In the midst of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, a resurfaced video featuring Libyan TV host Afaf Abdel Mohsen and Palestinian journalist Muhammad Abu Al-Haqq has sparked intense discussions. The controversial conversation revolves around the Palestinian approach to childbirth and the significance they place on raising the next generation.

Libyan TV host Afaf Abdel Mohsen sets the tone by expressing a sentiment that may be unfamiliar to many. "Why do Palestinians give birth to so many boys and girls?" I heard a beautiful answer to this question. We give birth to so many children so that we can push them to death, to martyrdom," she said in a May 19, 2023, video that has gone viral on X.

Muhammad Abu Al-Haqq, a Palestinian journalist, then shares an anecdote about his late grandfather. "Let me tell you an anecdote about my late grandfather. Before he would agree to marry off anyone from the family, he would say: Will there be grandchildren? The guy would say: "Inshallah, Hajj.", but my grandfather would say, "No! They have nuclear bombs and we have 'offspring bombs' We have good offspring."

Abu Al-Haqq extends the conversation to highlight the broader cultural significance of this approach. He notes that across Palestine, from Haifa to Jaffa, and among Palestinians wherever they may be, the issue of giving birth holds immense importance. It is not just about expanding the family but about fostering a generation committed to their cause.

He further stated, "The issue of giving birth if very important. Just like they say that in Benghazi they give birth to many children, in Palestine, in Haifa, and in Jaffa, and the Palestinians wherever they may be, ascribe as much importance to the issue of their offspring. They use them for their resistance, Allah be praised. They sacrifice them for martyrdom."

This viral video has resurfaced even as the 98th Division of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) made progress in Gaza's Khan Younis, with the Air Force conducting strikes on numerous Hamas targets. In an incident involving the Duvdevan unit, two Hamas operatives emerged from a tunnel, fired at the Israeli forces, and were subsequently neutralized along with the destruction of the tunnel shaft.

Meanwhile, in northern Gaza, the 460th Brigade has advanced in the Jabaliya camp, seizing a key Hamas outpost and eliminating several operatives. The IDF reports the discovery of tunnels and weapons in the area during this operation.

The Navy continues to support ground forces, carrying out strikes and shelling on Hamas sites along the coastal areas. The military efforts aim to degrade Hamas infrastructure and capabilities in the ongoing conflict.

