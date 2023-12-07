Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Palestinian journalist's 'offspring bombs' shocker resurfaces amid Israel-Hamas war (WATCH)

    The controversial conversation revolves around the Palestinian approach to childbirth and the significance they place on raising the next generation even as the Israel-Hamas war rages on in Gaza.

    Palestinian journalist's 'offspring bombs' shocker resurfaces amid Israel-Hamas war (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 2:40 PM IST

    In the midst of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, a resurfaced video featuring Libyan TV host Afaf Abdel Mohsen and Palestinian journalist Muhammad Abu Al-Haqq has sparked intense discussions. The controversial conversation revolves around the Palestinian approach to childbirth and the significance they place on raising the next generation.

    Libyan TV host Afaf Abdel Mohsen sets the tone by expressing a sentiment that may be unfamiliar to many. "Why do Palestinians give birth to so many boys and girls?" I heard a beautiful answer to this question. We give birth to so many children so that we can push them to death, to martyrdom," she said in a May 19, 2023, video that has gone viral on X.

    Also read: Explained: How Israel’s ‘Destroy Hamas’ mission is likely to unfold

    Muhammad Abu Al-Haqq, a Palestinian journalist, then shares an anecdote about his late grandfather. "Let me tell you an anecdote about my late grandfather. Before he would agree to marry off anyone from the family, he would say: Will there be grandchildren? The guy would say: "Inshallah, Hajj.", but my grandfather would say, "No! They have nuclear bombs and we have 'offspring bombs' We have good offspring."

    Abu Al-Haqq extends the conversation to highlight the broader cultural significance of this approach. He notes that across Palestine, from Haifa to Jaffa, and among Palestinians wherever they may be, the issue of giving birth holds immense importance. It is not just about expanding the family but about fostering a generation committed to their cause.

    He further stated, "The issue of giving birth if very important. Just like they say that in Benghazi they give birth to many children, in Palestine, in Haifa, and in Jaffa, and the Palestinians wherever they may be, ascribe as much importance to the issue of their offspring. They use them for their resistance, Allah be praised. They sacrifice them for martyrdom."

    This viral video has resurfaced even as the 98th Division of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) made progress in Gaza's Khan Younis, with the Air Force conducting strikes on numerous Hamas targets. In an incident involving the Duvdevan unit, two Hamas operatives emerged from a tunnel, fired at the Israeli forces, and were subsequently neutralized along with the destruction of the tunnel shaft.

    Meanwhile, in northern Gaza, the 460th Brigade has advanced in the Jabaliya camp, seizing a key Hamas outpost and eliminating several operatives. The IDF reports the discovery of tunnels and weapons in the area during this operation.

    The Navy continues to support ground forces, carrying out strikes and shelling on Hamas sites along the coastal areas. The military efforts aim to degrade Hamas infrastructure and capabilities in the ongoing conflict.

    Also read: Hamas drugged freed Gaza hostages to make them seem calm and happy: Israel Health Ministry (WATCH)

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2023, 2:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained How Israel's 'Destroy Hamas' mission is likely to unfold

    Explained: How Israel’s ‘Destroy Hamas’ mission is likely to unfold

    Russia sets March 17 as date for presidential election amid anticipation of Vladimir Putin's participation snt

    Russia sets March 17, 2024 as date for presidential election; anticipation over Putin's candidacy grows

    Viral video exposes Pakistani immigrants' illicit journeys to Italy; prompts questions on funding, motivations snt

    Viral video exposes Pakistani immigrants' illicit journeys to Italy; prompts questions on funding, motivations

    US military has grounded Osprey V-22 fleet; here's why

    US military has grounded entire Osprey V-22 fleet; here's why

    Kerala man stabbed to death in Saudi Arabia following verbal altercation with employees anr

    Kerala man stabbed to death in Saudi Arabia following verbal altercation with employees

    Recent Stories

    Explained How NASA taking Indian astronaut to space station powers ISRO's mega mission

    Explained: How NASA taking Indian astronaut to space station powers ISRO's mega mission

    Actress assault case: Setback for Dileep; High Court orders probe into his phone memory card rkn

    Actress assault case: Setback for Dileep; High Court orders probe into his phone memory card

    PM Modi congratulates Revanth Reddy on taking oath as Telangana CM assures all possible support gcw

    PM Modi congratulates Revanth Reddy on taking oath as Telangana CM; assures all possible support

    IFFK 2023 : Veteran actor Nana Patekar to be Chief Guest at 28th edition of festival anr

    IFFK 2023: Veteran actor Nana Patekar to be Chief Guest at 28th edition of festival

    Glazed to red velvet: 7 must-try doughnuts ATG

    Glazed to red velvet: 7 must-try doughnuts

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon