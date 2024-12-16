Half-naked Santas brave Budapest’s cold weather, hit streets for annual charity fun run; WATCH viral video

Braving the near-freezing cold, nearly a hundred people stripped off to red swimsuits and Santa hats on Sunday for the 21th Budapest Santa Speedo Run.

Dozens of half-naked Santas have braved the cold weather of Budapest for charity. The charity fun run celebrated its 21st year of the event, an idea imported from a similar event in the USA.

People stripped off to red swimsuits and Santa hats, braving cold temperatures of just above freezing point, for the 21st Budapest Santa Speedo Run on Sunday (December 15).

A video surfaced on social media, showing participants running cheering and shouting "ho-ho-ho" across the city center, much to the amusement of locals and tourists. They stopped at several places for exercises, jumping and dancing.

According to reports, organizers of the run donate their participation fees to a children's charity organization. This year the donations will go to a foundation which supports families with children who have Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare genetic condition with a key symptom of excessive appetite.

Moving, cheering and singing gave the runners the energy to bear the chilly temperature, they said, insisting that they were not cold.

The idea for the run came after the Budapest event's founder saw a similar run in Boston, US and decided to import the tradition, adding lots of exercise, dancing and singing stops.

