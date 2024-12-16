'You're doing it wrong, if you can't laugh...': Dell CEO Michael Dell on hustle culture in tech giants

Michael Dell, the billionaire CEO of Dell Technologies, has a message for today’s workforce: prioritize working smarter over harder, and never underestimate the power of laughter.

In an episode of "In Good Company", Dell shared his insights on balancing professional commitments with personal well-being, challenging the hustle culture ingrained in many tech companies. "I learned a long time ago that there's a diminishing return to the number of hours worked in any given day," Dell remarked, urging professionals to rethink their relentless grind.

At 59, Dell leads by example. Under his leadership, Dell Technologies achieved a staggering $88 billion in revenue last year. Yet, the tech titan doesn’t subscribe to sleepless nights or overwork. Instead, he adheres to a disciplined routine—heading to bed by 8:30 or 9 pm and waking before dawn for exercise. "You won't find me at the nightcap," he humorously admitted. "I'll be asleep."

For Dell, the workplace isn’t just about productivity but also about fostering joy and connection. He champions a lighthearted approach, saying, "If you can't laugh, joke around, play tricks on people, you're doing it wrong."

"Experiment, take risks, fail, find difficult problems, do something valuable, don't be afraid, and be bold," he advised.

