At least 30 North Korean soldiers killed & wounded in Russia's Kursk region, says Ukraine

Ukraine said on Monday that its troops killed or wounded at least 30 North Korean soldiers who had been deployed by Russia to its western Kursk region, where Ukraine has seized territory.

BREAKING: At least 30 North Korean soldiers killed & wounded in Russia's Kursk region, says Ukraine shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 1:21 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 1:43 PM IST

Ukraine said on Monday that its troops killed or wounded at least 30 North Korean soldiers who had been deployed by Russia to its western Kursk region, where Ukraine has seized territory, AFP reported.

"On December 14 and 15, army units from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) suffered significant losses near the villages of Plekhovo, Vorozhba, Martynovka in the Kursk region of Russia -- at least 30 soldiers were killed and wounded," Ukraine's military intelligence said.

According to a report by NK News, the Russian Telegram channel Romanov Light claimed on Friday that North Korean soldiers launched an attack on the village of Plyokhovo in Kursk “like a hurricane”, leaving over 300 Kyiv’s soldiers dead.

Also read: 'Back off or face off': Khalistani terrorist Pannun issues threat to Russia for standing with India (WATCH)

Relations between Russia and North Korea have reached new heights ever since South Korea revealed that Pyongyang has sent thousands of troops to Russia to fight the war.

The presence of North Korean troops in Russia, which has been confirmed by Washington, has caused anxiety among leaders including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who has called for their withdrawal.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bangladesh After Hasina: A New Era for India-Bangladesh Relations? AJR

Opinion | Bangladesh After Hasina: A New Era for India-Bangladesh Relations?

Scripps National Spelling Bee accepts 'womyn' as alternative spelling for 'women', faces massive backlash shk

Scripps National Spelling Bee accepts 'womyn' as alternative spelling for 'women', faces massive backlash

Maggi prices likely to rise after January 1 amid India-Switzerland trade dispute snt

Maggi prices likely to rise after January 1 amid India-Switzerland trade dispute

Who is Isak Andic, the name behind Mango clothing chain in Spain who died while hiking? anr

Who is Isak Andic, the name behind Mango clothing chain who died while hiking?

Former Manchester City star Mikheil Kavelashvili elected President of Georgia in a blow to its EU aspirations snt

Former Manchester City star Mikheil Kavelashvili elected President of Georgia in a blow to its EU aspirations

Recent Stories

8th pay commission update: Employees may enjoy 186% increase in salaries, DA AJR

8th pay commission update: Employees may enjoy 186% increase in salaries, DA

Ranbir Kapoor to Karishma: Educational qualifications of Kapoor actors ATG

Ranbir Kapoor to Karishma: Educational qualifications of Kapoor actors

Vijay Diwas 2024: Iconic painting of Pakistan's surrender to Indian Army in 1971 installed at Manekshaw Centre snt

Vijay Diwas 2024: Iconic painting of Pakistan's surrender to Indian Army in 1971 installed at Manekshaw Centre

PHOTOS: Nita Ambani's 8 stunning lehenga looks of 2024 NTI

PHOTOS: Nita Ambani's 8 stunning lehenga looks of 2024

Bangladeshi traders asked to withdraw from popular Bengal fair, refunds initiated amid rising unrest shk

Bangladeshi traders asked to withdraw from popular Bengal fair, refunds initiated amid rising unrest

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon