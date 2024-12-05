For the first time in 1,700 years, real face of beloved Santa Claus REVEALED - just in time for Christmas

For the first time in nearly 1,700 years, the face of the man who inspired Santa Claus has been brought back to life. Scientists have reconstructed the features of Saint Nicholas of Myra, a revered Christian saint, using his ancient skull.

For the first time in nearly 1,700 years, the face of the man who inspired Santa Claus has been brought back to life. Scientists have reconstructed the features of Saint Nicholas of Myra, a revered Christian saint, using his ancient skull.

Saint Nicholas, known for his generous acts, served as the inspiration for the Dutch figure Sinterklaas, which eventually evolved into the beloved Santa Claus. This mythical character later blended with England’s Father Christmas, a figure once associated with feasting and games rather than gift-giving. Despite his influence, no contemporary depiction of Saint Nicholas exists, with most images dating centuries after his death in 343 AD.

Now, a groundbreaking forensic reconstruction has revealed the saint’s living visage, offering a glimpse of the man who once lived during the Late Roman Empire.

Also read: French PM Michel Barnier ousted in no-confidence vote; what will Macron's next move be amid political crisis?

According to DailMail, Mr. Moraes, lead author of the study, described the reconstructed face as possessing a "strong and gentle" appearance. Remarkably, it aligns with the "broad face" described in the iconic 1823 poem, A Visit from St. Nicholas, better known as 'Twas the Night Before Christmas.

“The skull has a very robust appearance, generating a strong face, as its dimensions on the horizontal axis are larger than average,” Moraes explained. “This resulted in a 'broad face' curiously compatible with the poem. Combined with a thick beard, it is very reminiscent of the figure we have in mind when we think of Santa Claus.”

Jose Luis Lira, co-author and historian, emphasized the enduring legacy of Saint Nicholas. "He was a bishop who lived in the early centuries of Christianity and had the courage to defend and live the teachings of Jesus Christ, even at the risk of his life," Lira said. "His memory is universal not only among Christians but among all peoples."

Saint Nicholas was renowned for his acts of kindness, including rescuing three girls from destitution by providing dowries and allegedly resurrecting children who had been murdered. His reputation for generosity laid the foundation for his transformation into the symbol of Christmas.

From Saint to Santa

Mr. Moraes traced the evolution of Saint Nicholas into the modern-day Santa Claus. While the Protestant Reformation diminished his veneration in many regions, the Netherlands preserved his legend as Sinterklaas. This tradition eventually reached New Amsterdam (modern-day New York), where the name was anglicized to Santa Claus.

The iconic image of Santa Claus we recognize today owes much to an 1863 Harper's Weekly illustration by Thomas Nast, which was itself inspired by the 1823 poem. Moraes noted that the poem popularized elements such as Santa’s rosy cheeks, reindeer, sleigh, and toy sack.

Santa's face reveal

The team employed cutting-edge technology to reconstruct Saint Nicholas’ face. Using skull data collected in the 1950s, they created a 3D model, supplemented by anatomical deformation techniques and statistical projections. The final result included two sets of images: a greyscale version for accuracy and a more artistic rendering with features like a beard and clothing inspired by his iconography.

Analysis showed he likely suffered from chronic arthritis and frequent headaches due to bone thickening. His diet appeared largely plant-based.

Originally interred in Myra (modern-day Turkey), Saint Nicholas' bones were later moved to Bari, Italy, where they reside today.

The study, co-authored by Mr. Moraes, Dr. Lira, and Thiago Beaini, was published in the journal OrtogOnLineMag.

Also read: Teary-eyed students, teachers console each other as Taliban bans Afghan women from medical courses (WATCH)

Latest Videos