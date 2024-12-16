HISTORIC! India, Sri Lanka to resume passenger ferry services between Rameshwaram & Talaimannar after 42 years

India and Sri Lanka on Monday agreed to resume passenger ferry services between Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu and Talaimannar in Sri Lanka.

Author
Anish Kumar
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 4:18 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 4:18 PM IST

New Delhi: India and Sri Lanka on Monday agreed to resume passenger ferry services between Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu and Talaimannar in Sri Lanka, a service that was suspended in 1982 following the outbreak of civil war in the island nation.

In August 2024, after missing two previous deadlines, the two neighbouring countries successfully restarted passenger ferry services between Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu and Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka, marking a return to sea connectivity after 42 years.

Prior to 1982, India and Sri Lanka were linked via sea routes, but these connections were suspended due to the civil war.

“While expressing satisfaction at the resumption of the passenger ferry service between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai, they agreed that officials should work towards the early recommencement of the passenger ferry service between Rameshwaram and Talaimannar,” the joint statement between India and Sri Lanka read.

The two sides also agreed to explore the possibility of jointly working on rehabilitation of Kankesanthurai port in Sri Lanka, “which will be implemented with grant assistance from the Government of India.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake highlighted the critical need for reliable, affordable, and timely energy resources to ensure energy security and meet the basic needs of their people. They emphasized strengthening bilateral ties in the energy sector and accelerating the implementation of ongoing energy cooperation projects between the two nations.

As part of this collaboration, India plans to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Sri Lanka's power plants, work on interconnecting the power grids of both countries, and lay a petroleum pipeline to enhance energy connectivity.

In addition to energy cooperation, the two nations will collaborate on a Unique Digital Identity program to drive people-centric digitization efforts.

President Dissanayake, who began his three-day visit to India on Sunday, will conclude his trip on December 17.

