France freezes assets of top Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar amid escalating Israel-Palestine tensions

Amid Israel-Hamas war, France imposes a freeze on all assets owned by the Yahya Sinwar, top leader of the Palestinian terror group in Gaza, effective for the next six months.

In a significant move, France has taken action by freezing all assets belonging to Yahya Sinwar, the top leader of the Hamas terror group in Gaza. This decision, effective for the next six months, comes in the wake of Sinwar being considered the mastermind behind the October 7 Hamas terror onslaught on Israel.

The official decision, published in the Official Journal of the French Republic, states that "funds and economic resources owned, held, or controlled" by Sinwar will be frozen. However, the total value of Sinwar's assets in France has not been disclosed.

This development adds to the growing international scrutiny of the Israel-Hamas conflict, with Qatar's ruler, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, condemning what he labels as "shameful" international inaction over the prolonged war in Gaza.

Speaking at a Gulf Cooperation Council meeting in Doha, Sheikh Tamim expresses deep concern over the nearly two months of ongoing conflict, highlighting the "systematic and deliberate killing of innocent civilians, including women and children."

In response to accusations of civilian targeting, Israel vehemently denies such claims, asserting that it is making extensive efforts to protect civilians. Israel accuses the Palestinian terror group, Hamas, of strategically using civilians as human shields, aiming to shield its members from being targeted by Israeli forces.

As diplomatic tensions rise, these latest developments underscore the complex and challenging dynamics surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict, with international actors taking varied positions on the matter. The freezing of Yahya Sinwar's assets by France adds a new dimension to the ongoing efforts to address the complexities of the situation in the region.