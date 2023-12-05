Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    France freezes assets of top Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar amid escalating Israel-Palestine tensions

    Amid Israel-Hamas war, France imposes a freeze on all assets owned by the Yahya Sinwar, top leader of the Palestinian terror group in Gaza, effective for the next six months.

    France freezes assets of top Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar amid escalating Israel-Palestine tensions snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 4:54 PM IST

    In a significant move, France has taken action by freezing all assets belonging to Yahya Sinwar, the top leader of the Hamas terror group in Gaza. This decision, effective for the next six months, comes in the wake of Sinwar being considered the mastermind behind the October 7 Hamas terror onslaught on Israel.

    The official decision, published in the Official Journal of the French Republic, states that "funds and economic resources owned, held, or controlled" by Sinwar will be frozen. However, the total value of Sinwar's assets in France has not been disclosed.

    Also read: Hamas possibly profited from October 7 attack through advance stock market trades, study suggests

    This development adds to the growing international scrutiny of the Israel-Hamas conflict, with Qatar's ruler, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, condemning what he labels as "shameful" international inaction over the prolonged war in Gaza.

    Speaking at a Gulf Cooperation Council meeting in Doha, Sheikh Tamim expresses deep concern over the nearly two months of ongoing conflict, highlighting the "systematic and deliberate killing of innocent civilians, including women and children."

    Also read: Chilling video of Hamas terrorist killing Israeli woman surfaces; Gal Gadot speaks out for Oct 7 victims

    In response to accusations of civilian targeting, Israel vehemently denies such claims, asserting that it is making extensive efforts to protect civilians. Israel accuses the Palestinian terror group, Hamas, of strategically using civilians as human shields, aiming to shield its members from being targeted by Israeli forces.

    As diplomatic tensions rise, these latest developments underscore the complex and challenging dynamics surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict, with international actors taking varied positions on the matter. The freezing of Yahya Sinwar's assets by France adds a new dimension to the ongoing efforts to address the complexities of the situation in the region.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 4:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Viral Video: Pakistani men mimic Wagah Border's foot-stomping ceremony at a wedding; sparks controversy snt

    Viral Video: Pakistani men mimic Wagah Border's foot-stomping ceremony at a wedding; sparks controversy

    Next in line: Following Seema Haider, another Pakistani woman arrives in India to marry Kolkata man AJR

    Next in line: Following Seema Haider, another Pakistani woman arrives in India to marry Kolkata man

    Key 26/11 plotter Sajid Mir hospitalised after 'poisoning'; triggers concern of yet another Pakistan eyewash snt

    Key 26/11 plotter Sajid Mir hospitalised after 'poisoning'; triggers concern of yet another Pakistan eyewash

    Taking radical action Rishi Sunak toughens UK visa rules to slash immigration gcw

    ‘Taking radical action...': Rishi Sunak toughens UK visa rules to slash immigration

    Charleston Air Base's cafeteria poster blunder: Russian fighter jets featured instead of American aircraft snt

    Charleston Air Base's cafeteria poster blunder: Russian fighter jets featured instead of American aircrafts

    Recent Stories

    Akshara Haasan wishes mother Sarika Thakur; calls her 'bestest mumma in the world' ATG

    Akshara Haasan wishes mother Sarika Thakur; calls her 'bestest mumma in the world'

    cricket Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly clarifies role in Virat Kohli's captaincy exit osf

    Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly clarifies role in Virat Kohli's captaincy exit

    Viral Video: Pakistani men mimic Wagah Border's foot-stomping ceremony at a wedding; sparks controversy snt

    Viral Video: Pakistani men mimic Wagah Border's foot-stomping ceremony at a wedding; sparks controversy

    Mediterranean to Vegan: Top 7 diet trends of 2023 SHG

    Mediterranean to Vegan: Top 7 diet trends of 2023

    Cyclone Michaung: Kerala ready to help Tamil Nadu amid flood crisis, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan rkn

    Cyclone Michaung: Kerala ready to help Tamil Nadu amid flood crisis, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Recent Videos

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon