    Chilling video of Hamas terrorist killing Israeli woman surfaces; Gal Gadot speaks out for Oct 7 victims

    Israeli actress Gal Gadot has taken a stand against the widespread sexual assault of October 7 victims and the ongoing hostage situation involving women in Gaza.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 4, 2023, 5:32 PM IST

    A distressing video has surfaced, revealing a chilling act of brutality committed by a Hamas terrorist during the October 7 massacre in Israel. In the footage, unarmed Israeli girls are confronted with terror as one of them pleads for her life moments before being fatally shot at point-blank range. The graphic nature of the incident underscores the urgency of addressing the atrocities perpetrated by extremist groups.

    The video captures a harrowing moment where a Hamas terrorist callously executes unarmed Israeli girls. The victims, defenseless and terrified, face a traumatic ordeal, highlighting the ruthlessness of the attack. The haunting image of a girl begging for her life only to meet a violent end underscores the gravity of the October 7 massacre.

    As the world grapples with the aftermath of the October 7 massacre, there is a growing consensus on the need for accountability. The identification and prosecution of those responsible for these atrocities are paramount to ensuring justice for the victims and preventing future acts of terrorism. 

    Israeli actress Gal Gadot too has taken a stand against the widespread sexual assault of October 7 victims and the ongoing hostage situation involving women in Gaza.

    Also read: Israel's Mossad recalls negotiating team in Qatar as truce talks with Hamas hit 'dead-end'

    Gal Gadot, known for her roles in international cinema, has criticized the international community for its silence surrounding the October 7 massacre and the continued captivity of women by the Hamas terror group. In a poignant Instagram post, Gadot condemns the lack of response to the violent actions committed by Hamas.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

    “The world has failed the women of October 7th. We claim we stand against rape, violence against women. We will not let women be victimized and then silenced. We say we believe women, stand with women, speak out for women,” Gadot says in an Instagram post.

    “On October 7th, the world witnessed Hamas carrying out its violent plans in real-time. Within hours of the October 7th attack, the first blood-chilling video emerged of Shani Louk being paraded naked and defiled by her proud assailants. Yet two months later women are still hostage to these rapists and the world has failed to call this situation what it is: an urgent emergency that demands a decisive response,” she added.

    “This is our moment as women and allies of women to act,” asking international groups, including the United Nations to “demand that Hamas release every single woman hostage immediately.”

    “These women cannot survive another moment of this horror,” she says.

    Also read: Israeli officials dismissed Hamas's attack plan a year before October assault, documents reveal

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2023, 5:32 PM IST
