    Former Texas congressman, Trump critic Will Hurd announces 2024 presidential bid

    Until January 2021, Hurd spent three terms in the House, the last two of which he was the sole Black Republican in the body. In a video announcing his White House run, Hurd said the "soul of our country is under attack," echoing Democrat Joe Biden's claim that the 2020 election will be a "battle for the soul of the nation."

    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 7:10 PM IST

    Will Hurd, the former Texas congressman and fierce critic of Donald Trump on Thursday (June 22) announced that he's running for president, hoping to build momentum as a more moderate alternative to the Republican primary field's early front-runner.

    Until January 2021, Hurd spent three terms in the House, the last two of which he was the sole Black Republican in the body. In a video announcing his White House run, Hurd said the "soul of our country is under attack," echoing Democrat Joe Biden's claim that the 2020 election will be a "battle for the soul of the nation."

    PM Modi's US visit: Members of Indian diaspora await PM Modi's arrival at White House

    "Our enemies plot, create chaos, and threaten the American dream. At home, illegal immigration and fentanyl stream into our country. Inflation, still out of control. Crime and homelessness growing in our cities," Hurd said.

    "President Biden can't solve these problems – or won't. And if we nominate a lawless, selfish, failed politician like Donald Trump – who lost the House, the Senate, and the White House – we all know Joe Biden will win again," he added.

    Hurd has expressed his disapproval of both Trump and Biden, calling the idea of a second election between the two leaders would be "the rematch from hell".

    PM Modi's US Visit: ISRO-NASA to launch joint space mission in 2024; check details

    In recent months, Hurd visited Iowa and New Hampshire and those close to him said he was seriously mulling a presidential run since early spring. Trump's recent indictment on federal felony charges for mishandling classified documents could potentially open the way for critics like Hurd to gain traction in the primary.

