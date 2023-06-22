Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi's US visit: Members of Indian diaspora await PM Modi's arrival at White House

    PM Modi's US visit: India and US have signed an agreement on AI and quantum technologies. The Indian Quantum universities and entities are welcome to work with Economic Development Consortium of the United States.

    PM Modi's US visit: Members of Indian diaspora await PM Modi's arrival at White House AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 6:16 PM IST

    Members of the Indian community and other guests on Thursday (June 22) gathered at the White House lawns to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his meeting with US President Joe Biden for the second day of the Indian leader's first official state visit.

    Thousands of Indian Americans and other guests were seen gathering on the White House South Lawn to greet PM Modi, which kicks off the day of events, including a private meeting between the two heads of state and a state dinner. PM Modi will also address a joint session of Congress.

    PM Modi's US Visit: ISRO-NASA to launch joint space mission in 2024; check details

    Earlier today, PM Modi's state visit to the US witnessed the first major agreement as India decided to join Artemis Accords. On Thursday, the White House said that the space agencies of both countries, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have agreed on a joint space mission in 2024.

    Hours before PM Modi's meeting with US President Joe Biden, an official from the US administration said, "On space, we will be able to announce that India is signing the Artemis Accords, which advance a common vision for space exploration for the benefit of all humankind."

    Meanwhile, India and US have signed an agreement on AI and quantum technologies. The Indian Quantum universities and entities are welcome to work with Economic Development Consortium of the United States.

    The countries are also working together in advanced telecommunication including 5G and 6G technologies. India and US are also working together on Open Radio Access Network (RAN) systems.

    PM Modi to take media questions with Joe Biden, White House calls it 'big deal'

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2023, 6:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi's US Visit: ISRO-NASA to launch joint space mission in 2024; check details AJR

    PM Modi's US Visit: ISRO-NASA to launch joint space mission in 2024; check details

    Certificate forgery case: Accused K Vidya sent to judicial custody anr

    Certificate forgery case: Accused K Vidya sent to judicial custody till July 6

    Stray dog menace: Kerala to take steps for mercy killing of dogs suffering from incurable diseases anr

    Stray dog menace: Kerala to take steps for mercy killing of dogs suffering from incurable diseases

    Classist nonsense': Bengaluru housing society sparks outrage with discriminatory rules for domestic help AJR

    'Classist nonsense': Bengaluru housing society sparks outrage for discriminatory rules on domestic help

    Have a solution for Bengaluru's problems? Here's where you share it

    Have a solution for Bengaluru's problems? Here's where you share it

    Recent Stories

    Aloo Tikki to French Fries: 7 Potato snacks in Monsoons vma

    Aloo Tikki to French Fries: 7 Potato snacks in Monsoons

    Kantara Prequel Rishab Shetty takes on new challenges explores hometown for inspiration check out DETAILS (MAH)

    Kantara Prequel: Rishab Shetty takes on new challenges; explores hometown for inspiration, check out DETAILS

    football saff championship india vs pakistan At 38, Sunil Chhetri continues to produce masterclass; what makes him a crowd puller snt

    At 38, Sunil Chhetri continues to produce masterclass; what makes him an unstoppable crowd puller?

    PM Modi's US Visit: ISRO-NASA to launch joint space mission in 2024; check details AJR

    PM Modi's US Visit: ISRO-NASA to launch joint space mission in 2024; check details

    Ashes 2023: Tim Paine lauds Australia's 'versatility and confidence' after winning Edgbaston thriller osf

    Ashes 2023: Tim Paine lauds Australia's 'versatility and confidence' after winning Edgbaston thriller

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon