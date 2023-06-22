PM Modi's US visit: Members of Indian diaspora await PM Modi's arrival at White House

PM Modi's US visit: India and US have signed an agreement on AI and quantum technologies. The Indian Quantum universities and entities are welcome to work with Economic Development Consortium of the United States.

Members of the Indian community and other guests on Thursday (June 22) gathered at the White House lawns to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his meeting with US President Joe Biden for the second day of the Indian leader's first official state visit.

Thousands of Indian Americans and other guests were seen gathering on the White House South Lawn to greet PM Modi, which kicks off the day of events, including a private meeting between the two heads of state and a state dinner. PM Modi will also address a joint session of Congress.

Earlier today, PM Modi's state visit to the US witnessed the first major agreement as India decided to join Artemis Accords. On Thursday, the White House said that the space agencies of both countries, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have agreed on a joint space mission in 2024.

Hours before PM Modi's meeting with US President Joe Biden, an official from the US administration said, "On space, we will be able to announce that India is signing the Artemis Accords, which advance a common vision for space exploration for the benefit of all humankind."

Meanwhile, India and US have signed an agreement on AI and quantum technologies. The Indian Quantum universities and entities are welcome to work with Economic Development Consortium of the United States.

The countries are also working together in advanced telecommunication including 5G and 6G technologies. India and US are also working together on Open Radio Access Network (RAN) systems.

