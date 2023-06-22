Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi's US Visit: ISRO-NASA to launch joint space mission in 2024; check details

    PM Modi's US visit: India and US have signed an agreement on AI and quantum technologies. The Indian Quantum universities and entities are welcome to work with Economic Development Consortium of the United States.

    PM Modi's US Visit: ISRO-NASA to launch joint space mission in 2024; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 5:43 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit to the United States has witnessed the first major agreement as India decided to join Artemis Accords. The White House on Thursday (June 22) said that the space agencies of both countries, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have agreed on a joint space mission in 2024.

    Hours before PM Modi's meeting with US President Joe Biden, an official from the US administration said, "On space, we will be able to announce that India is signing the Artemis Accords, which advance a common vision for space exploration for the benefit of all humankind."

    PM Modi to take media questions with Joe Biden, White House calls it 'big deal'

    What are Artemis Accords?

    Built on the foundation of the Outer Space Treaty of 1967 (OST), the Artemis Accords constitute a comprehensive framework of guidelines that aim to govern the exploration and utilization of space in the modern era.

    These principles, while not legally binding, serve as a roadmap for international collaboration in civil space endeavours.

    The Artemis Accords, spearheaded by the United States, aim to make it possible for people to return to the moon by 2025 as a crucial step towards expanding space exploration to include Mars and other celestial locations in the future.

    PM Modi invites General Electric to play bigger role in India's aviation, renewable energy sector

    The White House official further said that both NASA and ISRO have agreed on a joint space mission in 2024.

    Meanwhile, India and US have signed an agreement on AI and quantum technologies. The Indian Quantum universities and entities are welcome to work with Economic Development Consortium of the United States.

    The countries are also working together in advanced telecommunication including 5G and 6G technologies. India and US are also working together on Open Radio Access Network (RAN) systems.

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2023, 5:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Certificate forgery case: Accused K Vidya sent to judicial custody anr

    Certificate forgery case: Accused K Vidya sent to judicial custody till July 6

    Stray dog menace: Kerala to take steps for mercy killing of dogs suffering from incurable diseases anr

    Stray dog menace: Kerala to take steps for mercy killing of dogs suffering from incurable diseases

    Classist nonsense': Bengaluru housing society sparks outrage with discriminatory rules for domestic help AJR

    'Classist nonsense': Bengaluru housing society sparks outrage for discriminatory rules on domestic help

    Have a solution for Bengaluru's problems? Here's where you share it

    Have a solution for Bengaluru's problems? Here's where you share it

    Assam floods latest updates: Heavy rains leave over 1.20 lakh people affected in 20 districts AJR

    Assam floods latest updates: Heavy rains leave over 1.20 lakh people affected in 20 districts

    Recent Stories

    Ashes 2023: Tim Paine lauds Australia's 'versatility and confidence' after winning Edgbaston thriller osf

    Ashes 2023: Tim Paine lauds Australia's 'versatility and confidence' after winning Edgbaston thriller

    Skull Island Season 2: Know anticipated release date, cast and more ADC

    Skull Island Season 2: Know anticipated release date, cast and more

    Certificate forgery case: Accused K Vidya sent to judicial custody anr

    Certificate forgery case: Accused K Vidya sent to judicial custody till July 6

    Nothing Phone 2 price storage variant leaked ahead of July launch Here is how it may COST you gcw

    Nothing Phone (2) price leaked ahead of July launch; Here's how it may COST you

    Missing Titanic submersible: From sinking in 1912 to exploring wreckage - voyage through time (PHOTOS) snt

    Missing Titanic submersible: From sinking in 1912 to exploring wreckage - voyage through time (PHOTOS)

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon