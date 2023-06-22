PM Modi's US Visit: ISRO-NASA to launch joint space mission in 2024; check details

PM Modi's US visit: India and US have signed an agreement on AI and quantum technologies. The Indian Quantum universities and entities are welcome to work with Economic Development Consortium of the United States.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit to the United States has witnessed the first major agreement as India decided to join Artemis Accords. The White House on Thursday (June 22) said that the space agencies of both countries, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have agreed on a joint space mission in 2024.

Hours before PM Modi's meeting with US President Joe Biden, an official from the US administration said, "On space, we will be able to announce that India is signing the Artemis Accords, which advance a common vision for space exploration for the benefit of all humankind."

PM Modi to take media questions with Joe Biden, White House calls it 'big deal'

What are Artemis Accords?

Built on the foundation of the Outer Space Treaty of 1967 (OST), the Artemis Accords constitute a comprehensive framework of guidelines that aim to govern the exploration and utilization of space in the modern era.

These principles, while not legally binding, serve as a roadmap for international collaboration in civil space endeavours.

The Artemis Accords, spearheaded by the United States, aim to make it possible for people to return to the moon by 2025 as a crucial step towards expanding space exploration to include Mars and other celestial locations in the future.

PM Modi invites General Electric to play bigger role in India's aviation, renewable energy sector

The White House official further said that both NASA and ISRO have agreed on a joint space mission in 2024.

Meanwhile, India and US have signed an agreement on AI and quantum technologies. The Indian Quantum universities and entities are welcome to work with Economic Development Consortium of the United States.

The countries are also working together in advanced telecommunication including 5G and 6G technologies. India and US are also working together on Open Radio Access Network (RAN) systems.