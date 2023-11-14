Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Enough is enough...': UK PM Rishi Sunak faces first no-confidence letter after Cabinet reshuffle

    Andrea Jenkyns has become the first Tory MP to submit a letter of no confidence in UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, following the cabinet reshuffle on Monday (November 13) in which Home Secretary Suella Braverman was sacked.

    Enough is enough UK PM Rishi Sunak faces first no confidence letter after Cabinet reshuffle gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 14, 2023, 10:45 AM IST

    Following a cabinet change that resulted in the dismissal of Interior Minister Suella Braverman, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is now facing his first no confidence letter. Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns, a loyalist of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has called for Sunak's replacement with a "real Conservative party leader".

    "Enough is enough...It is time for Rishi Sunak to go...," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter) and shared her no-confidence letter.

    Also Read | WATCH: Gaffe-prone Joe Biden calls US Vice President Kamala Harris 'President'; video goes viral

    The Tory MP also posted on X shortly after it was announced that Braverman had been fired. "Sacked for speaking the truth. Bad call by Rishi caving in to the left," she wrote on the microblogging site, in response to the former Home Secretary's remark on police "favouritism" in handling the recent pro-Palestinian demonstrations in London.

    David Cameron, the former prime minister, was named the new foreign secretary by Sunak in a significant Cabinet reorganisation. This came after Suella Braverman was fired as home secretary and James Cleverly was appointed to replace her, leaving the top job open at the Foreign Office.

    Interestingly, Cameron was appointed by the Sunak administration in a significant cabinet reshuffle despite not having been elected to the UK Parliament. She is seen as a contentious character who incited ire when she claimed that police were being overly accommodating to demonstrators who supported Palestine.

    Also Read | 'Goal is clear, my job is to keep...' James Cleverly after being appointed as new UK home secretary

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Gaffe-prone Joe Biden calls US Vice President Kamala Harris 'President'; video goes viral snt

    WATCH: Gaffe-prone Joe Biden calls US Vice President Kamala Harris 'President'; video goes viral

    Qatar court rejects India's appeal against death sentence for 8 ex-navy officers: Report

    Qatar court rejects India's appeal against death sentence for 8 ex-navy officers, claims report

    Football Road to Euro 2024: Nail-biting moments as teams battle for qualification osf

    Road to Euro 2024: Nail-biting moments as teams battle for qualification

    Former British PM David Cameron is now UK new foreign secretary gcw

    Former British PM David Cameron is now UK's new foreign secretary

    Goal is clear my job is to keep James Cleverly is new UK home secretary replaces Suella Braverman gcw

    'Goal is clear, my job is to keep...' James Cleverly after being appointed as new UK home secretary

    Recent Stories

    Uttarakhand govt forms 6-member expert panel to investigate for Uttarkashi tunnel collapse; check details AJR

    Uttarakhand govt forms 6-member expert panel to investigate for Uttarkashi tunnel collapse; check details

    Kerala: Cyclonic circulation forms over Bay of Bengal; IMD issues yellow alert in 3 districts rkn

    Kerala: Cyclonic circulation forms over Bay of Bengal; IMD issues yellow alert in 3 districts

    Bengaluru: BBMP goes digital by sending property tax notice, scanners along WhatsApp vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP goes digital by sending property tax notice, scanners along WhatsApp

    Bhai Dooj 2023: Know shubh muhurat to apply tilak and puja vidhi RBA

    Bhai Dooj 2023: Know shubh muhurat to apply tilak and puja vidhi

    Man shares terrifying experience driving late night along NICE road, people say road is not so 'nice' vkp

    Man shares terrifying experience driving late night along NICE road, people say road is not so 'nice'

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon