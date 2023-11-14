'Enough is enough...': UK PM Rishi Sunak faces first no-confidence letter after Cabinet reshuffle

Andrea Jenkyns has become the first Tory MP to submit a letter of no confidence in UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, following the cabinet reshuffle on Monday (November 13) in which Home Secretary Suella Braverman was sacked.

Following a cabinet change that resulted in the dismissal of Interior Minister Suella Braverman, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is now facing his first no confidence letter. Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns, a loyalist of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has called for Sunak's replacement with a "real Conservative party leader".

"Enough is enough...It is time for Rishi Sunak to go...," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter) and shared her no-confidence letter.

Also Read | WATCH: Gaffe-prone Joe Biden calls US Vice President Kamala Harris 'President'; video goes viral

The Tory MP also posted on X shortly after it was announced that Braverman had been fired. "Sacked for speaking the truth. Bad call by Rishi caving in to the left," she wrote on the microblogging site, in response to the former Home Secretary's remark on police "favouritism" in handling the recent pro-Palestinian demonstrations in London.

David Cameron, the former prime minister, was named the new foreign secretary by Sunak in a significant Cabinet reorganisation. This came after Suella Braverman was fired as home secretary and James Cleverly was appointed to replace her, leaving the top job open at the Foreign Office.

Interestingly, Cameron was appointed by the Sunak administration in a significant cabinet reshuffle despite not having been elected to the UK Parliament. She is seen as a contentious character who incited ire when she claimed that police were being overly accommodating to demonstrators who supported Palestine.

Also Read | 'Goal is clear, my job is to keep...' James Cleverly after being appointed as new UK home secretary