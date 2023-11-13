Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Goal is clear, my job is to keep...' James Cleverly after being appointed as new UK home secretary

    James Cleverly has been appointed UK home secretary after Suella Braverman was sacked over her comments about the police's handling of a pro-Palestinian march. After Braverman’s sacking, Cleverly was seen entering Downing Street on Monday morning.

    Goal is clear my job is to keep James Cleverly is new UK home secretary replaces Suella Braverman gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 13, 2023, 4:44 PM IST

    UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday appointed James Cleverly as the new Home Secretary after he sacked Suella Braverman over her remarks on Palestine. Since September of last year, James Cleverly has held the position of Foreign Secretary; he will now assume responsibility for the Home Office.

    “It is an honour to be appointed as Home Secretary. The goal is clear. My job is to keep people in this country safe,” Cleverly wrote on X shortly after his appointment. This comes after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sacked Braverman as part of a wider reshuffle after she criticised the police’s handling of a pro-Palestinian march.

    The Conservative Party said that PM Sunak's reorganisation "strengthens his team in government to deliver long-term decisions for a brighter future" in a social media post. On Monday morning, following Braverman's dismissal, Cleverly was spotted walking into Downing Street.

    Also Read | UK PM Rishi Sunak fires Indian-origin Home Secretary Suella Braverman over opinion piece

    Cleverly, a British Conservative politician, who has been the Foreign Secretary since September last year. Cleverly retained his position under Sunak, having initially been appointed by Liz Truss.

    Before his current role, Cleverly served as the Education Secretary for three months, during the final days of Boris Johnson’s term. Earlier, from February to July 2022, he held the position of Minister of State for Europe and North America in the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO).

    Simultaneously, he served as the Chairman of the Conservative party, sharing responsibilities with Ben Elliot from July 2019 to February 2020, while also holding the role of Minister without Portfolio.

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2023, 5:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UK PM Rishi Sunak fires Indian-origin Home Secretary Suella Braverman over opinion piece

    UK PM Rishi Sunak fires Indian-origin Home Secretary Suella Braverman over opinion piece

    Explained Why UK PM Rishi Sunak sacked India-origin Interior Minister Suella Braverman snt

    Explained: Why UK PM Rishi Sunak sacked India-origin Interior Minister Suella Braverman

    Viral Video: Egyptian football stadium erupts with chants of solidarity for Palestine amid Gaza war (WATCH) snt

    Viral Video: Egyptian football stadium erupts with chants of solidarity for Palestine amid Gaza war (WATCH)

    Titanic's historical dinner menu fetches over Rs 80 lakh at auction! vkp

    Titanic’s historical dinner menu fetches over Rs 80 lakh at auction!

    Jaishankar meets UK PM Rishi Sunak on Diwali gifts cricket bat with Virat Kohli autograph gcw

    Jaishankar meets UK PM Rishi Sunak on Diwali, gifts cricket bat with Virat Kohli's autograph

    Recent Stories

    Happy Birthday Adam Gilchrist: 10 famous quotes by the Aussie legend osf

    Happy Birthday Adam Gilchrist: 10 famous quotes by the Aussie legend

    Kajol gives a peek into her Diwali celebration - See Photos SHG

    Kajol gives a peek into her Diwali celebration - See Photos

    Afghanistan players receive heroes welcome after spirited show in ODI World Cup 2023 (WATCH) osf

    Afghanistan players receive heroes welcome after spirited show in ODI World Cup 2023 (WATCH)

    Malaika Arora flaunts her perfect figure as she dazzles in crystal-adorned bodycon dress SHG

    Malaika Arora flaunts her perfect figure as she dazzles in crystal-adorned bodycon dress

    Kerala: Woman strangled to death, dumps body in gorge to steal ornaments in Kozhikode anr

    Kerala: Woman strangled to death, dumps body in gorge to steal ornaments in Kozhikode

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon