    Dubai Floods: Drone footage reveals scores of submerged cars amidst historic rainfall (WATCH)

    As Dubai experiences its heaviest downpour on record, drone footage has emerged showcasing the aftermath of the deluge. The viral video captures the stark reality of the floods, with scores of cars submerged under the torrential rainwaters.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

    As Dubai experiences its heaviest downpour on record, drone footage has emerged showcasing the aftermath of the deluge. The viral video captures the stark reality of the floods, with scores of cars submerged under the torrential rainwaters. Amidst the chaos, the footage serves as a powerful testament to the unprecedented nature of the rainfall and its impact on the city.

    Dubai's media office confirmed that the United Arab Emirates faced its most substantial rainfall since records began in 1949. Termed as "a historic weather event" by the state-run WAM news agency, the rainfall wreaked havoc across the region, inundating streets and causing widespread disruptions.

    The relentless rain breached the defenses of the city's affluent homes and underground car parks, leaving them submerged in water. Power outages added to the turmoil, plunging some areas into darkness amidst the flooding.

    Dubai International Airport, a global aviation hub, experienced significant disruptions, leading to limited flight operations. Passengers faced delays and cancellations as the airport struggled to cope with the adverse weather conditions.

    Government schools remained closed until April 19, ensuring the safety of students and staff in the wake of the floods. The UAE government extended remote working for employees, except for essential roles requiring on-site presence, to mitigate risks associated with the inclement weather.

    Emirates and IndiGo were among the airlines forced to cancel flights and adjust operations due to airport restrictions and weather-related challenges. Passengers were advised to check for updates from their respective airlines before traveling.

    The heavy rainfall followed cloud seeding operations, a technique employed by the UAE to enhance precipitation since the late 1990s. Despite its effectiveness in addressing water scarcity, inadequate drainage infrastructure contributed to flooding in certain areas.

    As the drone footage circulates, it underscores the vulnerability of Dubai to extreme weather events and the importance of preparedness in mitigating their impact. The city's resilience will be tested as it navigates the aftermath of the floods, reaffirming the need for proactive measures to safeguard against future challenges.

