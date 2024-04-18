Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Dubai floods: Dramatic aerial video of torrential rain waters entering city's desert surfaces (WATCH)

    Known for its desert climate, Dubai faced an intense thunderstorms, sweeping through the city and other regions of the United Arab Emirates on April 16. The deluge resulted in widespread flooding, inundating major highways, airports, and even the city's futuristic driverless metro system.

    Dubai floods: Dramatic aerial video of torrential rain waters entering city's desert surfaces (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 11:15 AM IST

    Amidst the vast expanse of the desert near Dubai, a breathtaking view unfolded as floodwaters surged into the arid landscape, captured in a stunning drone footage that quickly went viral on social media platform X, amassing over 193k views.

    Known for its desert climate, Dubai faced an intense thunderstorms, sweeping through the city and other regions of the United Arab Emirates on April 16. The deluge resulted in widespread flooding, inundating major highways, airports, and even the city's futuristic driverless metro system.

    Dubai floods: Flight disruptions continue, school closures extended till April 19

    It is reportedly said that the storms that battered the UAE on Tuesday unleashed rainfall equivalent to what Dubai typically receives in a year and a half.

    However, it was Fujairah, an emirate situated on the UAE's eastern coast, that bore the brunt of the downpour, recording a staggering 145 millimetres (5.7 inches) of rainfall—the highest in the country during the tempestuous weather.

    Tragically, the severe weather claimed the life of one individual in Ras al-Khaimah, the northernmost emirate of the UAE. Authorities confirmed that a 70-year-old man lost his life after his vehicle was swept away by the force of the floodwaters.

    Dubai floods: Video of people jetskiing, surfing surfaces as rain wreaks havoc; leaves internet divided -WATCH

    The havoc wreaked by the unprecedented rainfall was also evident in the Mall of the Emirates, a colossal shopping complex counted among the largest in the world. Shoppers inside the mall witnessed water cascading from the ceilings, causing portions of the ceiling to collapse under the weight of the incessant rain.

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2024, 11:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nestle faces backlash over sugar addition to infant milk in developing nations

    Nestle faces backlash over sugar addition to infant milk in developing nations

    Dubai floods: Flight disruptions continue, school closures extended till April 19 AJR

    Dubai floods: Flight disruptions continue, school closures extended till April 19

    Pakistan HC orders government to restore social media platform X within one week AJR

    Pakistan govt blocks X over 'misuse' concerns; HC orders to restore social media platform within one week

    Dubai floods: EX-CEO of Jet Airways criticises Anand Mahindra for his comment 'Not Mumbai, Dubai' vkp

    Dubai Floods: Ex-CEO of Jet Airways slams Anand Mahindra for his 'Not Mumbai, Dubai' remark

    Islamic extremists hold 1600 hindus, over 100 buddhists captive in Myanmar: Report AJR

    Islamic extremists hold 1600 hindus, over 100 buddhists captive in Myanmar: Report

    Recent Stories

    Aamir Khan Deepfake Case: Mumbai Police registers FIR against unnamed person; video is about star promoting political party RBA

    Aamir Khan Deepfake Case: FIR filed against unnamed person; video shows star promoting political party

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-518 April 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-518 April 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Alia Bhatt becomes only Indian actor to feature in TIME's 100 most influential RKK

    Alia Bhatt is the only Indian to feature in TIME 100 most influential

    BJP Suvendu Adhikari calls for NIA probe into Murshidabad Ram Navami clashes, blames CM Mamata Banerjee AJR

    BJP's Suvendu Adhikari calls for NIA probe into Murshidabad Ram Navami clashes, blames CM Mamata Banerjee

    Is Kareena Kapoor jealous of Kriti Sanon? Here's what social media users think RBA

    Is Kareena Kapoor jealous of Kriti Sanon? Here's what social media users think

    Recent Videos

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon