Dubai floods: Dramatic aerial video of torrential rain waters entering city's desert surfaces (WATCH)

Known for its desert climate, Dubai faced an intense thunderstorms, sweeping through the city and other regions of the United Arab Emirates on April 16. The deluge resulted in widespread flooding, inundating major highways, airports, and even the city's futuristic driverless metro system.

Amidst the vast expanse of the desert near Dubai, a breathtaking view unfolded as floodwaters surged into the arid landscape, captured in a stunning drone footage that quickly went viral on social media platform X, amassing over 193k views.

Known for its desert climate, Dubai faced an intense thunderstorms, sweeping through the city and other regions of the United Arab Emirates on April 16. The deluge resulted in widespread flooding, inundating major highways, airports, and even the city's futuristic driverless metro system.

Dubai floods: Flight disruptions continue, school closures extended till April 19

It is reportedly said that the storms that battered the UAE on Tuesday unleashed rainfall equivalent to what Dubai typically receives in a year and a half.

However, it was Fujairah, an emirate situated on the UAE's eastern coast, that bore the brunt of the downpour, recording a staggering 145 millimetres (5.7 inches) of rainfall—the highest in the country during the tempestuous weather.

Tragically, the severe weather claimed the life of one individual in Ras al-Khaimah, the northernmost emirate of the UAE. Authorities confirmed that a 70-year-old man lost his life after his vehicle was swept away by the force of the floodwaters.

Dubai floods: Video of people jetskiing, surfing surfaces as rain wreaks havoc; leaves internet divided -WATCH

The havoc wreaked by the unprecedented rainfall was also evident in the Mall of the Emirates, a colossal shopping complex counted among the largest in the world. Shoppers inside the mall witnessed water cascading from the ceilings, causing portions of the ceiling to collapse under the weight of the incessant rain.