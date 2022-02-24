Dramatic videos surface of Russian bombardment in Ukraine

Dramatic footage showing air raid sirens going off in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and military targets being pounded by Russian armed forces are emerging on social media.

The visuals demonstrate the manner in which Russia seems to have meticulously planned the Ukraine invasion before going ahead with it.

Some of the targets that Russian cruise missiles targetted included the Chuguev airbase near Kharkiv, the international airport in Kherson and Ukrainian army warehouses near Luhansk.

Let us take a look at some of these visuals:

Meanwhile, Ukraine President Zelenskyy has imposed Martial Law across Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian Interior Minister, there are hundreds of casualties nationwide as a result of the Russian bombing in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy has urges the people of the country to 'keep calm'. "We are introducing martial law across the country. No panic. We are ready for anything. We are going to win because we are Ukrainians."

