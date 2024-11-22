Game Changer REVIEW: Is Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's political thriller worth the hype?

Game Changer review: The first review of Ram Charan's Game Changer hints at a blockbuster. SJ Surya praises Shankar's direction and predicts a phenomenal theatrical response for this political thriller.

Director Shankar is known for his extravagant films and introducing grandeur to Indian cinema. He pioneered high-budget movies years ago, skillfully blending social themes with commercial elements. His political thriller, Oke Okkadu (One Man Army), was a trendsetter, with its one-day Chief Minister concept resonating with audiences.

Two decades after Oke Okkadu, Shankar returns with another political thriller, Game Changer. This marks his first collaboration with a Tollywood star, Ram Charan.

Ram Charan plays a dual role in Game Changer: a politician and an IAS officer. One role features him in traditional attire, a first for the actor. Kiara Advani is the female lead, with Sunil, Srikanth, and SJ Surya in key roles. Thaman composes the music.

With Chiranjeevi's film stepping aside, Game Changer is slated for a Sankranti release on January 10th in five languages. SJ Surya, reportedly playing the main antagonist, recently dubbed for two crucial scenes and shared a positive mini-review.

SJ Surya tweeted about the outstanding output of the dubbing sessions, predicting a phenomenal theatrical response. He thanked Shankar and Dil Raju for the opportunity and expressed confidence in Ram Charan delivering a Sankranti blockbuster.

Surya's comments have gone viral, boosting the excitement among Ram Charan's fans and raising expectations for a blockbuster hit.

