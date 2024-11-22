Game Changer REVIEW: Is Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's political thriller worth the hype?

Game Changer review: The first review of Ram Charan's Game Changer hints at a blockbuster. SJ Surya praises Shankar's direction and predicts a phenomenal theatrical response for this political thriller.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 12:04 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 12:04 PM IST

Game Changer

Director Shankar is known for his extravagant films and introducing grandeur to Indian cinema. He pioneered high-budget movies years ago, skillfully blending social themes with commercial elements. His political thriller, Oke Okkadu (One Man Army), was a trendsetter, with its one-day Chief Minister concept resonating with audiences.

article_image2

Two decades after Oke Okkadu, Shankar returns with another political thriller, Game Changer. This marks his first collaboration with a Tollywood star, Ram Charan.

article_image3

Ram Charan plays a dual role in Game Changer: a politician and an IAS officer. One role features him in traditional attire, a first for the actor. Kiara Advani is the female lead, with Sunil, Srikanth, and SJ Surya in key roles. Thaman composes the music.

article_image4

With Chiranjeevi's film stepping aside, Game Changer is slated for a Sankranti release on January 10th in five languages. SJ Surya, reportedly playing the main antagonist, recently dubbed for two crucial scenes and shared a positive mini-review.

article_image5

SJ Surya tweeted about the outstanding output of the dubbing sessions, predicting a phenomenal theatrical response. He thanked Shankar and Dil Raju for the opportunity and expressed confidence in Ram Charan delivering a Sankranti blockbuster.

article_image6

Surya's comments have gone viral, boosting the excitement among Ram Charan's fans and raising expectations for a blockbuster hit.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

War 2: Shraddha Kapoor to perform special dance number opposite Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR? Read on ATG

War 2: Shraddha Kapoor to perform special dance number opposite Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR? Read on

Actress to withdraw sexual assault complaints against Mukesh, Jayasurya, and others over 'lack of support' dmn

Actress to withdraw sexual assault complaints against Mukesh, Jayasurya, and others over 'lack of support'

Zebra REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Satyadev Kancharana's latest action thriller worth watching? Read on RBA

Zebra REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Satyadev Kancharana's latest action thriller worth watching? Read on

Njan Kandatha Sare REVIEW: Is Indrajith Sukumaran-Baiju Santhosh's comedy-thriller worth your money? Read audience review RBA

Njan Kandatha Sare REVIEW: Is Indrajith Sukumaran-Baiju Santhosh's comedy-thriller worth your money?

Sookshmadarshini REVIEW: Here's what fans have to say about Nazriya Nazim, Basil Joseph's film RBA

Sookshmadarshini REVIEW: Here's what fans have to say about Nazriya Nazim, Basil Joseph's film

Recent Stories

Navi Mumbai Illegal Dargah near new airport demolished over threat to national security See PICS vkp

Navi Mumbai: Illegal Dargah near new airport demolished over 'threat to national security'; See PICS

WhatsApp rolls out Voice Note transcripts feature: Here's how it works gcw

WhatsApp rolls out Voice Note transcripts feature: Here's how it works

Karnataka Koppal Annadaneshwar mutt waqf property removal lingayat community vkp

Karnataka: Koppal’s Annadaneshwar Mutt land registered as Waqf property; Lingayat community seeks removal

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Rishabh Pant's 'BOX OFFICE' six stuns Pat Cummins, Indian fans go berserk (WATCH) snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Rishabh Pant's 'BOX OFFICE' six stuns Pat Cummins, Indian fans go berserk (WATCH)

How can you earn from Instagram? Know how much you can earn if you have 1000 followers ATG

How can you earn from Instagram? Know how much you can earn if you have 1000 followers

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon