Diplomatic tensions ease? Canada drops extra screening for India-bound travellers

The move comes amid tensions following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's explosive allegations last month. Trudeau accused India of being involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen and designated Khalistani terrorist, in Vancouver in June 2023.

Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 11:57 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 11:57 AM IST

Canada has reversed its decision to impose additional screening measures on travellers flying to India, days after the policy was introduced as a precautionary step. The rollback was announced on Monday and comes amidst deteriorating diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Initially, Transport Minister Anita Anand had warned that the "temporary additional security screening measures" might result in delays for passengers. However, she later confirmed that the extra screening procedures were no longer required. "We implemented these measures out of an abundance of caution. Their withdrawal reflects a reassessment of the security situation," she said.

The move comes amid tensions following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's explosive allegations last month. Trudeau accused India of being involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen and designated Khalistani terrorist, in Vancouver in June 2023.

"It is obvious the Government of India made a fundamental error in thinking they could engage in supporting criminal activity against Canadians on our soil. Whether it be murders or extortion, it is absolutely unacceptable," Trudeau said.

India has categorically denied the accusations. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called a Canadian report claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's awareness of the alleged plot a "smear campaign."

"Such allegations are baseless and aim to divert attention from Canada’s permissive environment for anti-India activities," he said.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, linked to the Khalistan Tiger Force and wanted in India for orchestrating terror plots, including the murder of a Hindu priest in Punjab, had a Rs 10 lakh bounty on his head.

Meanwhile, a Canadian government statement clarified that it had no evidence linking PM Modi or other top Indian officials to criminal activities in Canada, calling earlier reports "speculative and inaccurate."

