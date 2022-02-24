Lay down arms or 'Denazification': Russia's Putin orders Ukraine invasion

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a 'special military operation aimed at demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.

In a televised address, Putin called on the Ukraine military to 'lay down its arms'.

The Russian President said that his country was left no chance to protect itself by other means. "I have decided to conduct a special military operation," he announced.

Calling upon people living on the territory of today's Ukraine to "independently determine their future", Putin said his plans did not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories.

"We are not going to impose anything on anyone by force," he said, citing the rising threats from NATO which had been expanding to the east and bringing its military infrastructure closer to Russian borders.

Putin made it clear that Moscow's actions are not linked to infringing upon Ukraine's interests. Rather, the Russian President said that it was protecting itself from "those who take Ukraine hostage."

He also vowed retaliation against those who interfere with the Russian Ukraine operation. "To anyone who would consider interfering from outside. If you intervene, you will face consequences they have never seen. The relevant decisions have been taken. I hope you are hearing me," he said.

Putin's announcement came even as United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed for peace.

"Tonight, I have only one thing to say, from the bottom of my heart. President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine. Give peace a chance. Too many people have already died."

He further accused the Ukrainian government that the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian 'regime'.

Ukraine: 'Time to act is now'

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign minister, took to Twitter to announce that "Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."

He listed five steps world must take immediately considering that the future of Europe and the world is at stake.

1. Devastating sanctions on Russia now, including swift

2. Fully isolate Russia by all means, in all formats

3. Weapons, equipment for Ukraine

4. Financial assistance

5. Humanitarian assistance

Zelensky dials Biden

US President Joe Biden informed that Ukrainian President Zelenskyy reached out to him over the phone. During the call, Biden briefed his Ukrainian counterpart on steps being taken to rally international condemnation.

In a series of Tweets, Biden said, "President Zelenskyy reached out to me tonight and we just finished speaking. I condemned this unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. I briefed him on the steps we are taking to rally international condemnation, including tonight at the UN Security Council."

"He asked me to call on the leaders of the world to speak out clearly against President Putin’s flagrant aggression, and to stand with the people of Ukraine. Tomorrow, I will be meeting with the Leaders of the G7, and the United States and our Allies and partners will be imposing severe sanctions on Russia. We will continue to provide support and assistance to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people."