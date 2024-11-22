North Korea's troops bolster Russia, get African lion and bears in exchange (WATCH)

Russia's Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov supervised the transfer of the animals, which were airlifted to North Korea's Pyongyang Central Zoo. The transportation was carried out with veterinarians from Moscow Zoo accompanying the animals to ensure their safety and well-being.

In a gesture of strengthening ties, Russia has sent as many as 70 animals to North Korea, including an African lion, two brown bears, and 45 pheasants. This development comes as relations between the two nations deepen amid the Ukraine war, during which North Korea recently dispatched 10,000 troops to support Russian forces.

Russia's Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov supervised the transfer of the animals, which were airlifted to North Korea's Pyongyang Central Zoo. The transportation was carried out with veterinarians from Moscow Zoo accompanying the animals to ensure their safety and well-being.

"African lion, two brown bears, two domestic yaks, five white cockatoos, 25 pheasants of various species, and 40 mandarin ducks were among the animals relocated," Kozlov said. The announcement was accompanied by a video showing the animals being unloaded from cargo boxes and settling into their enclosures at the Pyongyang Zoo.

Kozlov highlighted the historical significance of animal exchanges in fostering diplomatic relations. "Animals have always played a special role in relations between states, serving as symbols of support, kindness, and care," he noted.

This is not the first such exchange between the two nations. Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin had gifted 24 purebred horses to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, known to be a favorite of his, and received a pair of local dogs in return.

The exchange comes against the backdrop of a mutual defense pact signed earlier this year, obligating Russia and North Korea to provide immediate military aid if either is invaded. Both nations are currently under stringent Western sanctions.

Meanwhile, Japan has raised "serious concerns" over the growing ties between North Korea and Russia, as expressed during talks between Japan and China's foreign ministers in Beijing.

