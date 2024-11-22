'To be clear...' Elon Musk reacts to TIME magazine post sharing Tesla CEO's to-do list

Elon Musk refuted TIME magazine's cover story featuring his supposed 'to-do list,' clarifying his focus on making life multiplanetary to extend consciousness. He denied giving any interviews for the piece and stated the list wasn't his.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 9:16 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 9:16 AM IST

Billionaire Elon Musk on Thursday responded to his "to-do list" featured on the cover of TIME magazine and said it was not his checklist. Musk claimed to be "trying to make life multiplanetary to maximize the potential lifespan of consciousness" while running the social media network X (previously Twitter).

What did the post say?

The December issue of TIME magazine featured a picture of the 53-year-old tech billionaire with the headline, "Citizen Musk: What's next on his to-do list?" The list included accomplishments like "Electric Vehicles," "Become richest man," "Buy Twitter," "Launch rocket," "Bring rocket back," "Implant human brain chip," "Get Trump elected," and "Work from Mar-a-Lago." "Fly to Mars" and "Slash $2 trillion" were not on the list.

How did Elon Musk react?

"To be clear, I have not done any media interviews and this is not actually my checklist. I am trying to make life multiplanetary to maximize the probable lifespan of consciousness. Some of the items below are needed for that," Musk posted on X.

Elon Musk to head DOGE

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, a former Republican presidential candidate, have been appointed by US President-elect Donald Trump to head a new Department of Government Efficiency. According to Trump, Musk and Ramaswamy, 39, will reorganize federal departments, save waste, eliminate unnecessary rules, and streamline government bureaucracy. According to Trump, the new agency will collaborate with the Office of Management and Budget and the White House while bringing in outside experts. Musk claims that he wants to reduce the $7 trillion federal government budget by $2 trillion.

