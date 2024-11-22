Nayanthara Controversies: Unveiling lady superstar's most notable public conflicts

Following Nayanthara's recent statement against Dhanush, let's take a look at the controversies she has faced in the past.

Nayanthara Controversies

Actresses are often surrounded by controversies. In that sense, if there is one actress who has been involved in a lot of controversies in Tamil cinema, it is Nayanthara. From the time she entered the cinema till today, the controversies surrounding her have not subsided. Recently, she was embroiled in controversy by releasing a statement criticizing actor Dhanush. In this collection, let's look at the controversies that actress Nayanthara has faced before.

Nayanthara and Simbu

Nayanthara - Simbu Actress Nayanthara and actor Simbu fell in love while acting together in the movie Vallavan. After that film, the two also participated in film festivals as a couple. A photo of the two kissing in the bedroom put an end to their love life. The photo was leaked and became a huge talking point. After that, the two broke up.

Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva

Nayanthara - Prabhu Deva After Simbu, Nayanthara fell in love with Prabhu Deva. At that time, Prabhu Deva was already married and had children, so there were objections as to how Nayanthara could love him. At one point, Prabhu Deva's wife Ramlath gave an interview regarding this matter and said that if she saw Nayanthara anywhere, she would kick her, which erupted into a huge controversy.

Nayanthara and Dhanush

Nayanthara - Dhanush Actress Nayanthara and Dhanush were close friends. Because of this, Nayan danced to a song in the movie Ethir Neechal produced by Dhanush without taking any salary. Following this, Dhanush produced the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan with Nayanthara. It was during that film that a conflict erupted between the two. As the film's budget soared, Dhanush shelved the shooting. Later, Nayanthara finished the film by spending her own money.

Nayanthara and Allu Arjun

Nayanthara - Allu Arjun When actress Nayanthara went on stage to receive an award for the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, she refused to accept the award from Allu Arjun, who came to present the award, and said that she would accept the award from Vignesh Shivan. Allu Arjun reportedly decided not to act with her because Nayanthara insulted him on stage.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Wedding Actress Nayanthara married Vignesh Shivan in 2022. Not only did they visit Tirupati for darshan immediately after their marriage, but they also conducted a photoshoot there on the temple premises. At that time, Nayanthara wearing footwear became a controversy. After objections were raised as to how she could wear footwear on the temple premises, Vignesh Shivan apologized on her behalf.

Nayanthara's Kids

Nayanthara's Children Nayanthara gave birth to twins four months after her marriage. She had the children through surrogacy. As it is a crime to try to have a child through surrogacy before marriage, there was a controversy that Nayanthara had the children by violating the law. Nayanthara shocked everyone by saying that she had a registered marriage with Vignesh Shivan in 2019.

Nayanthara Plastic Surgery

Nayanthara Plastic Surgery Actress Nayanthara looks young even at the age of 40. There was a controversy that she had undergone plastic surgery to enhance her beauty. That's why there was talk that her face had changed. Nayanthara openly responded to this and clarified that the reason for her face changing was diet and that she had not undergone any surgery.

