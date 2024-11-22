BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi named MENA's Best Cultural Project of 2024

The MEED Project Awards, recognized as a gold standard for excellence in the MENA region since 2007, commended the temple for its engineering ingenuity, innovation, and sustainability.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi has been honored with the Best Cultural Project Across MENA 2024 award, alongside the Best Cultural Project in the UAE title, celebrating its architectural splendor, cultural significance, and societal contributions.

The MEED Project Awards, recognized as a gold standard for excellence in the MENA region since 2007, commended the temple for its engineering ingenuity, innovation, and sustainability. These prestigious awards received over 40 nominations across various categories, ranging from education and energy to cultural and transport projects, showcasing the region's dynamic project landscape.

Accepting the recognition, Pujya Brahmavihari Swami, Head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, spoke from India, highlighting the project’s significance. "These awards underscore not just the technical and architectural brilliance of the BAPS Hindu Mandir but also the unity and harmony it symbolizes. This dream was realized through the generosity of President Sheikh Mohamed and the guidance of Mahant Swami Maharaj, who has tirelessly championed love and inclusivity across the UAE, the Middle East, and the world," he stated.

The temple, inaugurated on February 14, 2024, is a masterpiece of craftsmanship and design, incorporating over 30,000 intricately carved stone pieces. Built in accordance with ancient Hindu shilpa shastras, it blends traditional Indian artistry with Arabic motifs, symbolizing cross-cultural harmony.

The mandir showcases stories from Indian epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata, as well as narratives from Hindu scriptures. It also features 250 value-based tales from various ancient civilizations, including Arabian, Egyptian, Mesopotamian, Aztec, and Indian cultures, fostering universal values of peace and understanding.

The project's success was supported by the leadership of both India and the UAE, with regular visits from dignitaries, including Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, who also visited the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in New Delhi.

