A viral video capturing multiple motorcades of police and ambulances urgently heading toward the Kremlin has ignited rampant speculation regarding the health of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who celebrated his 72nd birthday on Monday. Observers noted the unusual activity, with passersby recording the third stream of motorcades, leading many to wonder if something significant had occurred within the Kremlin walls.

While no official confirmation has been provided, the rapid response from emergency vehicles has fueled rampant speculation about the Russian leader's well-being. Amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions and the backdrop of the Ukraine conflict, public interest in Putin's health has intensified.

"Did Putin drink from the wrong tea cup?" wrote one user on X in response to the viral video.

Another user remarked, "Would be a shame if Putin overdid it at the birthday party."

"Did someone send an exploding birthday gift to ol’ Vlad?" quipped a third netizen.

A fourth user on X said, "Prayers up that Putin's recent Birthday is his last."

On Monday, Putin celebrated his 72nd birthday, a milestone marked by his supporters who heralded him as a ‘tsar.’ They lauded the former KGB spy for supposedly revitalizing Russia and promised victory against Western adversaries in the ongoing war in Ukraine. Despite being labeled as an autocrat and a war criminal by Western leaders, polls suggest that Putin's popularity has surged domestically since the invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

Unlike many of Russia's historical leaders, Putin does not have a visible successor and faces no serious rivals, according to various Russian sources. As he continues to navigate the most serious confrontation with the West since the Cold War, opinions are divided. While some analysts assert that the early setbacks in the invasion revealed Russia’s weaknesses, US generals have noted that the Kremlin has adapted its strategies, learning from its initial failures.

Putin, who has framed the war in Ukraine as a proxy conflict between “holy Russia” and the “arrogant West,” has promised victory for the Russian people. With Western nations ramping up military and financial support for Ukraine, Putin has responded by doubling down on his military strategies, positioning the conflict as an existential battle for Russia’s future.

Moscow-based Minchenko Consulting recently reported a growing perception among Russians that Putin is a transformative figure reshaping the global order to Russia's advantage. This sentiment echoes the Kremlin’s narrative that a victory in Ukraine is essential not just for national pride, but for Russia's standing in the world.

Currently, Russian forces maintain control over approximately 20% of Ukraine, including key regions like Crimea, which was annexed in 2014. As Putin increases defense spending to Cold War levels, the Kremlin's military advancements remain a focal point of international concern. Western leaders have warned that a Russian victory could embolden adversaries and pose a risk of aggression against NATO member states.

As rumors swirl about Putin's health, his political opponents have either fled the country, faced untimely deaths, or remain silent. The opposition movement, largely exiled, is fractured and lacks a unifying leader since the imprisonment of Alexei Navalny, who described Putin’s regime as a “brittle criminal state.”

With no significant challengers to his authority, Putin’s grip on power appears secure, at least for now. “With Putin, we shall be victorious,” declared Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the Russian parliament, reinforcing the narrative of a strong leader driving Russia’s ambitions.

As the situation unfolds, the motorcades’ alarming presence near the Kremlin has left many questioning the stability of Putin’s health and the future of Russian leadership. For now, the Kremlin remains silent on the matter, but the implications of these developments could reverberate well beyond Russia's borders, particularly as the Ukraine war continues to escalate.

Here's a look at how users on X reacted to the viral video showcasing motorcades with police and ambulances urgently rushing towards Kremlin:

