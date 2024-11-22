Boney Kapoor talks about Sridevi's beauty obsession and health struggles

In a recent interview, Boney Kapoor revealed the truth behind actress Sridevi's demise.

Richa Barua
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 4:31 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 4:31 PM IST

Sridevi was an admired actress in Indian cinema. Widely regarded as the "first female superstar" of Indian cinema, she starred alongside the country's leading actors, leaving a lasting impression on millions with her performances.

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor

Actress Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai. While initially reported as a heart attack, questions surrounding her death arose. In a recent interview, Boney Kapoor opened up about his wife and her tragic passing.

"Sridevi was always very conscious of her appearance. She was determined to maintain a certain look for her on-screen persona, which often led to extreme measures. She wanted to ensure she looked good on screen, so she frequently went on crash diets, sometimes even starving herself. Her desire to always look beautiful was concerning and sometimes affected her health," said Boney Kapoor.

Boney Kapoor revealed that Sridevi suffered health issues due to dietary restrictions. "Since our marriage, Sridevi had low blood pressure. Her strict dietary restrictions exacerbated her health struggles. She often ate without salt, even at hotels and dinners."

Boney Kapoor recalled a conversation with Nagarjuna, who visited their home after Sridevi's death. Nagarjuna recounted an incident where Sridevi fainted on a film set while on a crash diet. This highlighted the long-term impact of her dedication to her film career on her health.

Boney Kapoor also recalled the distressing time he was questioned by Dubai police for 48 hours as part of the investigation into Sridevi's death, which fueled media speculation. Media outlets reported it was not a natural death but an accidental one.

He decided not to discuss the investigation further after the initial 48 hours. He stated that authorities found no evidence of foul play, and the final report concluded her death was accidental.

