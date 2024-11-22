Vignesh Shivan Net Worth: How rich is Nayanthara's husband?

This article details the net worth and salary of actress Nayanthara's husband and Tamil film director Vignesh Shivan.

First Published Nov 22, 2024, 4:25 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 4:25 PM IST

Vignesh Shivan debuted as a director in 2012 with the Simbu-starrer 'Poda Podi' and gained fame with 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan'. He also directed 'Thaanaa Serndha Koottam' and 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal'.

Besides directing, Vignesh Shivan has acted in 'Velaiilla Pattadhari' and penned several hit songs for stars like Ajith, Vijay, Rajinikanth, and Suriya.

Widely recognized as Nayanthara's husband, the couple fell in love on the sets of 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' and married in 2022 after seven years.

Four months after their wedding, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara welcomed twins, Uyir and Ulag, via surrogacy. Both have been busy with film projects since their marriage.

Vignesh Shivan was initially slated to direct an Ajith film but was replaced by Magizh Thirumeni due to creative differences. The film, now titled 'Vidaa Muyarchi', is currently in production.

Following his exit from the Ajith project, Vignesh Shivan is directing 'Love Insurance Company' starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Keerthy Shetty, Gouri Kishan, and S.J. Surya, set for release next summer.

While Nayanthara's wealth is well-known, her husband's net worth is less publicized. It's estimated to be over 50 crore rupees.

Vignesh Shivan reportedly earns up to 3 crore rupees per film and 3 lakh rupees per song. He's involved in various businesses with Nayanthara, including Rowdy Pictures and 9Skin, and has invested in over 15 companies, including Divine Foods.

