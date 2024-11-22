India's batting horror, Bumrah's brilliance, 17 wickets & more: How Day 1 of IND vs AUS Perth clash transpired

Jasprit Bumrah's fiery spell and support from Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana helped India stage a comeback against Australia after a top-order collapse on Day 1 of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Perth on Friday.

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 4:22 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 4:22 PM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

Stand-in Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah redeemed his questionable decision to bat first with a sensational opening spell, reducing Australia to a precarious 67 for 7 and powering the visitors to a stunning comeback after a dismal batting display on the opening day of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Perth on Friday. Billed as a clash between two struggling batting line-ups, the match delivered on its promise with a dramatic first day that saw the fall of a staggering 17 wickets.

article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

Defying expectations, Bumrah elected to bat on a pitch featuring significant grass cover, offering sharp seam movement and lively bounce. However, neither the youthful nor the experienced Indian batters could rise to the occasion on a challenging surface.

Debutant Nitish Reddy's gritty 41, combined with Rishabh Pant's dynamic 37 — highlighted by an incredible six — helped India scrape to 150 in 49.4 overs. The Australian bowlers shone, with Josh Hazlewood (4/29), Mitchell Starc (2/14 in 11 overs), Pat Cummins (2/67 in 15.4 overs), and Mitchell Marsh (2/12 in 5 overs) sharing the wickets.

Also read: IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Rishabh Pant's 'BOX OFFICE' six stuns Pat Cummins, Indian fans go berserk (WATCH)

article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

Youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal (0) and Devdutt Padikkal (0) looked out of depth against a fiery opening spell from Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, who bowled in tandem with precision. Virat Kohli (5) fell to a sharp short ball from Hazlewood. Unable to withdraw his bat in time, Kohli edged it to the slip cordon for a straightforward catch.

KL Rahul displayed solid basics during his innings, confidently playing deliveries targeting his body while leaving those outside off. However, his resistance ended when Starc, in his second spell, got one to move slightly. Although Rahul suggested his bat hit the pad as the ball passed, the snicko confirmed a faint edge.

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

Australia, seemingly in control as they began their reply, were left stunned by Jasprit Bumrah's masterclass (4/17 in 10 overs). Defending a modest first-innings total was far from a solo effort, as Mohammed Siraj (2/17 in 9 overs) and debutant Harshit Rana (1/33 in 8 overs) rose to the occasion to back their skipper. 

The trio's impeccable lengths—around five meters from the stumps and targeting the off-stump channel—combined with the live grass on the pitch, worked wonders whenever the ball hit the seam.

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

Debutant Nathan McSweeney (10) fell to a sharp nip-backer, with the DRS confirming him leg-before. Usman Khawaja (8) was squared up by Bumrah coming around the wicket and froze in his crease, edging to Virat Kohli at slip, who made no mistake this time after dropping Marnus Labuschagne earlier (2 off 52 balls). Steven Smith’s poor form continued as he faced an almost unplayable first delivery that dipped sharply and struck him plumb in front.

Bumrah’s fiery spell set the tone, and debutant Harshit Rana, with his energetic action, delivered a beauty to dismiss Travis Head (11). The ball pitched on middle, inviting a forward push, before deviating to clip the off-bail.

article_image6

Image Credit: Getty Images

Australia found themselves in deep trouble at 31 for 4.

Marnus Labuschagne took 24 balls to get off the mark and endured a tense exchange of words with an animated Mohammed Siraj. Siraj then produced a fuller delivery to Mitchell Marsh, drawing an edge that KL Rahul grabbed superbly, before ending Labuschagne's gritty 52-ball stay with a sharp in-cutter.

Jasprit Bumrah returned for his final spell of the day, removing the Australian skipper and firmly putting India in command of the game.

Also read: IND vs AUS, Perth Test: 17 wickets fall on Day 1, first on Australian soil since 1952; fans laud historic show

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: 17 wickets fall on Day 1, first on Australian soil since 1952; fans laud historic show snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: 17 wickets fall on Day 1, first on Australian soil since 1952; fans laud historic show

Perth Test sees historic first in India-Australia matchups as Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins lead their teams dmn

Perth Test sees historic first in India-Australia matchups as Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins lead their teams

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Harshit Rana's stunner dismisses Travis Head; WATCH moment he took maiden Test wicket snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Harshit Rana's stunner dismisses Travis Head; WATCH moment he took maiden Test wicket

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: BOOM, BOOM Bumrah rattles Australian top-order, India's No.1 bowler wins hearts watch wickets snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: BOOM, BOOM Bumrah rattles Australian top-order, India's No.1 bowler wins hearts| WATCH

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: India crumbles to 150 all out; Pant, Nitish Kumar Reddy lauded, top-order slammed snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: India crumbles to 150 all out; Pant, Nitish Kumar Reddy lauded, top-order slammed

Recent Stories

6 Amazing benefits of rice water: From hair care to skin glow NTI

6 Amazing benefits of rice water: From hair care to skin glow

2025 Predictions: Baba Vang predicts 5 zodiac signs who will become rich next year RBA

2025 Predictions: Baba Vang predicts 5 zodiac signs who will become rich next year

Cracked heels in Winter? Check these tips for smooth heels ATG

Cracked heels in Winter? Check these tips for smooth heels

Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra: 10 Bollywood stars who dumped partners after achieving fame vkp

Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra: 10 Bollywood stars who dumped partners after achieving fame

When Somy Ali accused Aishwarya Rai for her breakup with Salman Khan RBA

When Somy Ali accused Aishwarya Rai for her breakup with Salman Khan

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon