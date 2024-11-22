Sana Khan, Anas Saiyad to become parents for the second time; announce pregnancy with Instagram post

Sana Khan, once a celebrated name in the entertainment industry, chose a path of spirituality after leaving showbiz in 2020. Married to Islamic scholar Anas Saiyad, she embraced motherhood in 2023. Now, she joyfully announces her second pregnancy, reflecting her faith-driven journey and family bliss

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 4:11 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 4:11 PM IST

Bigg Boss 6 runner up and former actress Sana Khan is set to give birth for the second time. The ex-actress announced the happy news by sharing a special Instagram video. It was in October 2020, that she decided to leave the entertainment industry. Her religious affliations made her leave acting and then in the very same year she got married to religious scholar Anas Saiyad. The duo embraced parenthood for the first time in 2023. 

article_image2

Sana tied the knot with Islamic scholar Anas Saiyad in an intimate ceremony in 2020. Their connection began in 2017 during a brief meeting in Mecca, followed by deeper interactions in 2018 when Sana sought answers about her faith. Anas played a key role in guiding her spiritually, ultimately becoming her life partner

article_image3

On July 5, 2023, Sana announced the birth of her first child, expressing her joy and gratitude on social media. In a heartfelt note, she called her son “Allah ki Aamanat” and thanked God for blessing her family. Sana also shared her commitment to becoming the best version of herself as a mother, emphasizing the significance of this new phase in her life

article_image4

Sana recently shared the news of her second pregnancy through a social media post. She expressed gratitude to the Almighty, highlighting her prayers for a family that embodies virtue and strength. The announcement reflected her profound reliance on faith and her joy in expanding her family

article_image5

Sana and Anas have embraced parenthood with immense gratitude and a focus on spiritual values. Their journey reflects their shared vision of raising children rooted in faith and virtue. Sana continues to inspire her followers by sharing moments of her spiritual and familial milestones

