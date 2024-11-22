Australian teenager becomes sixth foreign tourist to die from suspected methanol poisoning in Laos

A 19-year-old Australian tourist, Holly Bowles, has tragically become the sixth foreign national to die from suspected methanol poisoning in Laos.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 2:40 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 2:40 PM IST

A 19-year-old Australian tourist, Holly Bowles, has tragically become the sixth foreign national to die from suspected methanol poisoning in Laos. Her family confirmed her passing more than a week after she fell ill in the popular backpacker destination of Vang Vieng.

Holly’s death follows those of her close friend, Bianca Jones, also 19, and British lawyer Simone White, 28, who were confirmed to have died last Thursday. Other victims include an unnamed American man and two Danish women, aged 19 and 20, as authorities investigate the deadly incidents.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong expressed her condolences, stating: “All Australians will be heartbroken by the tragic passing of Holly Bowles. I offer my deepest sympathies to her family and friends.”

The deaths are believed to be linked to bootleg alcohol laced with methanol, a toxic substance often found in counterfeit drinks. According to reports, the victims consumed alcohol at the Nana Backpacker Hostel, where free shots were offered to approximately 100 guests on the night of Tuesday, 12 November.

The hostel’s manager told the Associated Press that staff became concerned when the teenagers failed to check out the following morning. He noted that no other guests reported falling ill.

Australian teenager's family left devastated

Holly’s family, speaking to Australian media outlet 7News, said they were devastated by her death. “We find comfort and solace in knowing that Holly brought so much joy and happiness to so many people," they shared. “Holly was living her best life, traveling through South East Asia, meeting new friends, and enjoying incredible experiences.”

The tragedy has drawn attention to the risks associated with bootleg alcohol, which is often sold to tourists in Southeast Asia. Another British woman remains hospitalized, while officials from New Zealand and the Netherlands have confirmed they are monitoring cases involving their nationals.

The Laotian police have launched an investigation into the poisoning. The incident has cast a shadow over Vang Vieng, a scenic riverside town two hours north of the capital, Vientiane, known for attracting backpackers traversing the Banana Pancake Trail through Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia.

