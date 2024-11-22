Tata Harrier to Tata Safari: 5 alternatives to MG Hector you’ll love

Looking for MG Hector alternatives? Explore the top 5 SUV rivals in India, offering similar features, performance, and value. Discover the best fit for your needs, from Hyundai Alcazar to Tata Safari.

The MG Hector has become a popular choice among SUV enthusiasts in India for its robust features, spacious design, and advanced tech. But what if MG isn’t your preferred brand? Don’t worry! The Indian automotive market offers several compelling alternatives that rival the Hector in terms of performance, features, and value for money. Whether you're looking for luxury, fuel efficiency, or cutting-edge technology, these SUVs have got you covered.

1. Hyundai Alcazar Hyundai's high-end large SUV, the Alcazar, has a starting price of Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and has space for six or seven passengers. Both gasoline and diesel engines are available, and either an automatic or six-speed manual gearbox is an option. The 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine can generate 253 Nm and 158 horsepower. The 1.5-liter diesel engine generates 250 Nm of torque and 113 horsepower. The Alcazar is dimensionally bigger and has new styling with unique components with the 2024 upgrade. The infotainment and instrument cluster's two 10.25-inch panels are housed in a dual screen display. The cabin also has a wireless phone charger, an eight-speaker Bose sound system, and automated temperature control with dual-zone air conditioning. The vehicle's safety suite includes six airbags and Level-2 ADAS, which includes adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, a blind spot view monitor, lane driving assists, and driver attention alerts.

2. Tata Harrier The Tata Harrier has received a five-star safety certification from Global NCAP and is priced between Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 25.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-size SUV has seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic stabilization program. The 2.0-liter diesel Kryotec engine and a six-speed manual or automatic transmission are available options for the Harrier. The diesel engine generates 350 Nm of torque and 167 horsepower. The Harrier has a panoramic sunroof that can be controlled with voice commands and has ambient lighting. Rain-sensing wipers, auto LED projector headlights, and cornering fog lamps are included. Additionally, it has a 10.24-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment display.

3. Mahindra XUV700 With six different petrol and diesel engine options, Mahindra's flagship XUV700 is priced between Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 25.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2.0-liter Turbo GDi mStallion petrol engine produces 195 horsepower and 380 Nm of torque. It may be mated to a torque converter automatic transmission or a six-speed manual gearbox. Two different variants of a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine are also available. In the Global NCAP crash test, the monocoque-based XUV700 received a five-star rating. Seven airbags, EPB, ESP, a 360-degree camera, and driver drowsiness recognition are all part of its safety package. The XUV700's creature pleasures include a panoramic sunroof, smart door handles, captain chairs in the second row, and ventilated front seats. The infotainment and instrument cluster's two 10.24-inch digital screens are housed in a dual HD display in the front seat.

4. Mahindra Scorpio N Mahindra's top three-row SUV, the Scorpio N, has an ex-showroom price range of Rs 13.85 lakh to Rs 24.54 lakh and is capable of off-roading with ease. The 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine in the Scorpio-N, which is offered by Mahindra, a company well-known for its diesel powertrains, comes in two distinct tunes with various power outputs. The Z2 type's mHawk engine generates 130 horsepower and 300 Nm of torque, however the Z4 and above variants may also generate 172 horsepower and 400 Nm. Additionally, a 2.0-liter mStallion petrol engine with 195 horsepower and 380 Nm is available. A 4x4 version of the Mahindra Scorpio N with a terrain management system is also available. The Mahindra Scorpio N received a five-star rating from the Global NCAP. It features a hill hold assist, ABS, an electronic stability program, and six airbags.

5. Tata Safari The Tata Safari is a big SUV that can accommodate six or seven people. It costs Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The luxury SUV, like the XUV700 and the Harrier, gets a five-star rating from the Global NCAP crash test and is constructed on the OMEGARC platform. It has a 2.0-liter Kryotec diesel engine that can be mated to an automatic or six-speed manual transmission. The single power unit can generate a maximum torque of 250 Nm and a peak power of 168 horsepower. The Safari has cruise control, TPMS, hill hold and descent help, and six airbags. It features many driving modes and a nine-speaker JBL audio system.

