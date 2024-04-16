Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Despite economic woes, Pakistan pushes ahead with nuclear modernisation: US intelligence

    As geopolitical tensions simmer in South Asia, Pakistan's pursuit of nuclear modernisation has persisted despite economic adversity, according to revelations made by a top US intelligence official. During a Congressional hearing focused on China, Lt Gen Jeffrey Kruse, the director of the defence intelligence agency, offered insights into Pakistan's strategic decisions, highlighting the intricate interplay between its nuclear ambitions and its fractious relationship with India.

    Kruse informed lawmakers about Pakistan's endeavors to garner international support, particularly from the UN Security Council, in resolving its Kashmir dispute with India. He noted the maintenance of a tense ceasefire along the Line of Control shared by both nations since February 2021.

    Oman floods: Dramatic footage of those stranded being airlifted surfaces; 75 rescued so far (WATCH)

    Despite grappling with economic difficulties, Pakistan has pressed forward with its nuclear modernisation initiatives, Kruse affirmed. He also underscored a surge in terrorist violence against Pakistani security forces and civilians in the preceding year.

    According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Pakistan reportedly possesses 170 nuclear warheads as of January 2023. To mitigate its financial woes, Pakistan is seeking assistance from allies such as China and Saudi Arabia.

    Meanwhile, Pakistan's finance minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is engaged in negotiations in Washington to secure a fresh loan package from the International Monetary Fund.

    Kruse stressed that Pakistan's defence strategy remains heavily influenced by its antagonistic relationship with India. He highlighted a reduction in cross-border violence following both countries' reaffirmation of a ceasefire in February 2021.

    The official revealed Pakistan's efforts to bolster its nuclear arsenal and enhance the security of its nuclear materials and command and control systems. He also referenced Pakistan's successful test of the Ababeel medium-range ballistic missile in October.

    In 2023, militant attacks claimed the lives of approximately 400 security personnel in Pakistan, marking a nine-year peak. Pakistani security forces have been actively engaged in counterterrorism operations on a near-daily basis.

    Sydney church stabbing declared 'terrorist' attack, eyewitness says attacker chanted 'Allahu Akbar' (WATCH)

    The historical animosity between Islamabad and New Delhi, rooted in the Kashmir dispute and cross-border terrorism, has sustained tension. India has consistently expressed its desire for normal relations with Pakistan, stressing Islamabad's responsibility to create a terror-free environment for engagement.

    India maintains that constitutional measures implemented in Jammu and Kashmir are aimed at fostering socio-economic development and governance, asserting these as internal matters.

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2024, 9:27 PM IST
