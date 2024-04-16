Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Oman floods: Dramatic footage of those stranded being airlifted surfaces; 75 rescued so far (WATCH)

    The impact of the weather has been widespread, affecting regions including North Al Sharqiya, South Al Sharqiya, Al Dakhiliya, Muscat, South Al Bathinah, and Al Dahira governorates, along with parts of North Al Bathinah, Al Buraimi, Musandam, and Al Wusta governorates.

    Relentless winds and heavy rains persist in Oman, prompting the Royal Oman Police to launch extensive search and rescue efforts. Footage released by the authorities show dramatic airlifts of stranded individuals, with a total of 75 people rescued across 13 operations. Tragically, amidst the inclement weather, a Malayali individual lost his life.

    Sunil Kumar, hailing from Adoor Kadambanad, met with a fatal accident while working, succumbing to injuries sustained from a fall.

    Heavy rains in UAE: Extensive flooding in Dubai; 18 dead in Oman (WATCH)

    As the adverse weather conditions persist, authorities have announced the closure of schools on April 16 in Oman, except for the Dhofar and Al Wusta governorates.

    Expecting heavy rainfall and strong winds, with hailstorms, the decision aims to ensure the safety of residents. The impact of the weather has been widespread, affecting regions including North Al Sharqiya, South Al Sharqiya, Al Dakhiliya, Muscat, South Al Bathinah, and Al Dahira governorates, along with parts of North Al Bathinah, Al Buraimi, Musandam, and Al Wusta governorates.

    Instances of waterlogging in various areas has been reported, with several incidents requiring urgent intervention. In Niabat Samad Al Shan, a school bus carrying children was trapped in a water dam in Wadi, necessitating a rescue operation by the Royal Oman Police. Fortunately, two individuals were successfully rescued and transferred to Ibra Hospital for medical treatment.

    Sydney church stabbing declared 'terrorist' attack, eyewitness says attacker chanted 'Allahu Akbar' (WATCH)

    Elsewhere, similar incidents unfolded, with a school bus carrying 27 students becoming stranded in a valley in Ibra Vilayam, and another bus with 21 students facing a similar predicament in Niswa Vilayam.

