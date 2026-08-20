A Kolkata woman living in Finland shared her monthly expenses of approximately Rs 89,000 in an online video. Her breakdown reveals rent is the largest cost, followed by food and utilities. She manages her budget by cooking at home and walking to save on food and transport.

A woman from Kolkata living in Finland has sparked interest online after sharing a detailed breakdown of her monthly expenses, revealing that her total spending comes to around Rs 89,000 a month. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she offered a glimpse into the cost of everyday life in the Nordic country and explained how she manages her budget.

The woman broke down her regular expenses, including rent, groceries, utilities and other essentials. Her experience highlighted the significant cost of living abroad, particularly for Indians trying to understand how much money is needed to maintain a comfortable lifestyle in Finland.

According to her breakdown, rent forms the biggest part of her monthly expenditure, followed by food and other household costs. However, she also shared some practical ways to keep expenses under control. One of her key strategies is to cook at home, rather than regularly spending on restaurant meals or takeaway food.

She also stressed the benefits of walking whenever possible, reducing dependence on paid transport for everyday travel. These small lifestyle choices, she suggested, can make a meaningful difference when managing expenses in a country where the overall cost of living can be high.

Her video has drawn attention because it provides a more realistic look at life abroad beyond the salaries and career opportunities often discussed by people planning to move overseas. For many Indians considering relocating to Europe, monthly expenses are a major factor, and her breakdown offers an example of how day-to-day costs can add up.

The post also sparked discussion online, with viewers sharing their own experiences of living outside India and comparing expenses across countries. While Finland offers a high standard of living and extensive public services, managing rent, food and other regular costs still requires careful financial planning.

Her experience underlines that life abroad is not defined by income alone. Savings can depend heavily on housing choices, eating habits and transport costs. By cooking at home and walking whenever possible, the Kolkata woman has shown how everyday decisions can help manage a monthly budget of approximately Rs 89,000 while living in Finland.

Her detailed expense breakdown has added to the wider conversation about the real financial realities of moving abroad and the importance of planning for both income and everyday costs.