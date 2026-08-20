India supplied a consignment of medicines and medical consumables to a state-run hospital in Kabul, advancing its humanitarian aid initiatives. The MEA noted this reaffirms its enduring health partnership with the friendly people of Afghanistan.

Advancing its ongoing humanitarian aid initiatives for Afghanistan, India supplied a consignment of medicines and medical consumables to a state-run hospital in Kabul on Thursday.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted, "Augmenting Afghanistan's healthcare! Reaffirming its enduring health partnership with the friendly people of Afghanistan, India delivers medicines and medical consumables to a Government Hospital in Kabul."

Augmenting Afghanistan’s healthcare! Reaffirming its enduring health partnership with the friendly people of Afghanistan, India delivers medicines and medical consumables to a Government Hospital in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/LCBFT0esY9 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 20, 2026

The latest shipment aligns with New Delhi's continuous drive to extend humanitarian backing to the Afghan population, which features the regular provision of crucial drugs, disaster relief supplies, and other vital necessities.

Broadening Bilateral Ties

Earlier this week, addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted the broadening of bilateral ties over the preceding year, heavily weighted towards diplomatic dialogue, aid distribution, and developmental frameworks.

"India shares a long-standing relationship with the Afghan people. Our engagement with Afghanistan has gained momentum over the past year, including through diplomatic exchanges, humanitarian assistance that we have offered, as well as our development cooperation programmes. The nature and level of engagement with Afghanistan will continue to be guided by these priorities that I just outlined," said Jaiswal.

Previous Aid Consignments

During the previous month, New Delhi dispatched emergency relief stocks comprising rations and family tents to the Afghan National Disaster Management Authority, aiding those impacted by the severe floods in Nuristan.

"In the wake of the devastating floods in Nuristan, India delivers relief materials, including food items and family tents, to Afghanistan's National Disaster Management Authority to support affected communities. India stands with the Afghan people at this difficult time," the MEA wrote on X.

Back in June, a separate shipment carrying five tonnes of critical medications was flown into Kabul, demonstrating New Delhi's historical dedication to the health and prosperity of Afghan citizens.

Taking to X, the MEA said, "India delivers another 5 tonnes of essential medicines to Kabul, reaffirming its enduring commitment to humanitarian assistance and the well-being of the Afghan people."

Prior to that, on May 22, Indian authorities handed over a 20-tonne consignment of Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) alongside Tetanus and Diphtheria (Td) vaccines to the Afghan capital, aimed at bolstering paediatric immunisation drives.

"India delivers 20 tonnes of critical dry materials for BCG and Tetanus & Diphtheria (Td) vaccines to Kabul to augment Afghanistan's Child Immunisation Programme. More consignments are underway. India is committed to support the friendly people of Afghanistan in the health sector," the MEA posted on X.

(ANI)