Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chris Hipkins set to become next prime minister of New Zealand; Know all about him

    Chris Hipkins – the minister for education and policing, and one of the primary architects of the Covid response – was nominated uncontested by the party caucus on Saturday morning, after efforts by senior MPs to achieve consensus and secure a smooth transition in Ardern’s wake.

    Chris Hipkins set to become next prime minister of New Zealand Know all about him gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 21, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

    Chris Hipkins, the country's current minister of education who also oversaw the COVID-19 pandemic response, will succeed Jacinda Ardern as prime minister. The Labour Party announced on Saturday that Hipkins was the only person who had been nominated for the position of leader. Hipkins is expected to be confirmed as the new leader at a meeting of the Labour Party's Caucus including 64 lawmakers on Sunday.

    Hipkins stated during a press conference after being named the single candidate, "I think we're an incredibly strong team." "We've been working together throughout this process, and we'll keep doing so. I consider myself extremely lucky to be working with such a remarkable team of individuals who are really dedicated to serving the people of New Zealand," he added.

    Also Read | Here's why UK PM Rishi Sunak was fined by the police

    When Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday that she will stand down as prime minister and not run for re-election because she had "no more in the tank" to do so, it came as a surprise.

    After being designated COVID-19 minister in November 2020, 44-year-old Chris Hipkins, who was first elected to parliament for the Labour Party in 2008, shot to fame for playing a crisis management role in the government's reaction to the epidemic.

    He presently serves as both the head of the House and the minister of police, education, and public service. 

    Also Read | India remains a bright spot amid global crises: WEF Executive Chairman Kluas Schwab

    He served as a senior advisor to two ministers of education and former prime minister Helen Clark before becoming an MP in 2008. Hipkins is regarded as a kind and laid-back businessman, yet he has had some notorious run-ins with Australia's previous conservative administration. He referred to Canberra's contentious practise of deporting offenders back to their place of origin when he accused Australia of "exporting its filth" to New Zealand in 2021. After Hipkins was suspected of being involved in a dual citizenship controversy in the Australian parliament, Ardern censured him in 2017.

    Also Read | 'Should be a beacon for others to learn': WHO officials lauds India's G20 Presidency

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2023, 12:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Here is why UK PM Rishi Sunak was fined by the police gcw

    Here's why UK PM Rishi Sunak was fined by the police

    India remains a bright spot amid global crises WEF Executive Chairman Kluas Schwab gcw

    India remains a bright spot amid global crises: WEF Executive Chairman Kluas Schwab

    Xi Jinping inspects combat readiness of troops along India China border gcw

    Xi Jinping inspects combat readiness of troops along India-China border

    Should be a beacon for others to learn WHO officials lauds India's G20 Presidency AJR

    'Should be a beacon for others to learn': WHO officials lauds India's G20 Presidency

    Never met Osama Bin Laden Abdul Rehman Makki denies links with Al Qaeda gcw

    'Never met Osama Bin Laden...' Abdul Rehman Makki denies links with Al-Qaeda

    Recent Stories

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Raipur/2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    Elon Musk Twitter will translate recommend amazing tweets from people in other countries gcw

    Elon Musk: Twitter will translate, recommend 'amazing' tweets from people in 'other' countries

    Pathan expected to give biggest opening. How much did other SRK movies earn on opening day? vma

    Pathaan expected to give biggest opening. How much did other SRK movies earn on opening day?

    Here is why UK PM Rishi Sunak was fined by the police gcw

    Here's why UK PM Rishi Sunak was fined by the police

    Moscow Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat

    Moscow-Goa flight with 238 on board diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon