Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan divorce news: Actor says he is 'HURT' (WATCH)

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has expressed his distress to his 'daughter' amid reports that he is about to divorce Aishwarya Rai.

Richa Barua
First Published Nov 18, 2024, 11:46 AM IST

Due to their separation rumours, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are in the limelight. The two have not confirmed or denied these rumours as of now. Rumours state that the power couple of Bollywood will part ways and will get a divorce. The speculations garnered limelight after none of the Bachchan family members wished Aishwarya a happy birthday on November 1. 

Abhishek who is all set to spill magic with his upcoming film, I Want To Talk recently attended the music launch. The film is directed by Soojit Sircar and the actor said that his potbelly was not prosthetic but real.

Abhishek said, 'I am very hurt'. This statement leaves his daughter saying, 'Why are you hurt? I’m hurt'. Their emotional conversation will give you teary-eyed while watching the new promo of the film. 

He commented on his pot-bellied look in the film and said, 'Don’t ever put on weight for a film again. Trust me, at my age, it gets very difficult to lose it after a while'. He concluded saying, 'And that is me. That isn’t any prosthetic'.

Amid the divorce rumours, an interview has surfaced online wherein Aishwarya spoke her heart out about overcoming challenges with Abhishek. She said, 'There’s a lot of adjustment, a lot of give and take. There will be agreements and disagreements. But it’s important to keep the communication going. That’s something I’ve always believed in'.

She added saying, 'Abhishek has been wonderful to respect that. Communication is extremely important in a relationship. Doesn’t it all start with friendship? What’s friendship all about? I’m not one of those who say, ‘Okay shut it for today and don’t take it to tomorrow.’

If it needs to go to tomorrow, then it’ll go to tomorrow. And if you can shut the chapter today, great! But neither fit into a rule book. There’s no finality in looking at each day. You have to be open-minded about how you share your time together. It also means respecting and being sensitive to your partner'.

