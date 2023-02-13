Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    China claims US balloons entered its airspace over ten times since January 2022; know details

    Amid the controversy over an alleged Chinese 'spy' balloon shot down by the United States Navy after floating in the airspace above the US for a few days, China on Monday, claiming that 'US balloons entered airspace over ten times since January 2022,' according to AFP.

    During a briefing, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said, "It's not uncommon for the US to illegally enter other countries' airspace." He added, "In the last year, US balloons have flown illegally above China more than ten times without permission from Chinese authorities."

    When asked how China responded to those alleged incursions, Wang said Beijing's "handling (of these incidents) was responsible and professional".

    "I suggest you refer to the US side if you want to know more about US high-altitude balloons illegally entering China's airspace," he continued.

    China's claims came shortly after US officials announced they had contacted Beijing regarding the alleged Chinese 'spy' balloon shot down on February 4. The Defense official said the Pentagon's attempts to communicate on the matter were rebuffed for several days.

    On Tuesday, A US Department of Defense spokesman noted that Beijing rejected a request for a secure call between Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and his counterpart following the balloon shooting. 

    In its statement, Brigadier General Pat Ryder said, "On Saturday, February 4, immediately after taking action to bring the PRC balloon down, the DOD requested a secure call between Secretary Austin and PRC Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe," according to AFP.

    "Unfortunately, the PRC turned down our request. We will maintain our commitment to open lines of communication," said Ryder.

