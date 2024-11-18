Palakkad byelection: Public campaigning to be wrapped up today amid defections, double voting controversies

After weeks of intense campaigning, controversies, and political twists, the public campaign for the Palakkad Assembly by-election concludes today. Roadshows by candidates from all three major fronts will culminate near Palakkad Stadium, marking the end of the month-long campaign.
 

Palakkad: After weeks of controversies and unexpected twists, the campaign for the Palakkad Assembly by-election will conclude today. The month-long public campaigning will officially end with a grand 'kottikalasam' at 6 pm. All three fronts will hold roadshows starting this afternoon, culminating near the Palakkad Stadium. The Palakkad assembly byelection will take place on November 20 (Wednesday).

The UDF candidate Rahul Mankootathil will begin his roadshow at 2 pm from Olavakkode, while LDF candidate Dr. P. Sarin's roadshow will start at 4 pm from the CPM district committee office. BJP candidate C. Krishnakumar's roadshow will kick off from Melamuri Junction.

Palakkad has witnessed numerous twists during this campaign period, from P. Sarin leaving Congress to run as an independent backed by the Left, to Sandeep Varier's dramatic entry into Congress.

Meanwhile, the Left Front has announced a march to the Palakkad Collectorate today, demanding action against alleged instances of double voting. The march is set to begin at 10 AM, highlighting claims of around 2,700 double votes in the constituency. The protest specifically points to votes cast by individuals, including BJP district president KM Haridas. The Left Front is also calling for strict action against those responsible.

The revelation that KM Haridas, BJP's Palakkad district president, was listed in two different polling booths caused a temporary setback to the party's campaign. NDA candidate C. Krishnakumar explained that Haridas had submitted a request to rectify the duplication, but no action had been taken. Meanwhile, the BJP accused the CPM of manipulating the voter rolls by adding around 20,000 fraudulent votes in the Palakkad constituency.

On the other hand, the Congress accuses Left-backed independent candidate Dr. P. Sarin of submitting false documents to secure his vote in the constituency. Sarin has defended himself, stating that he registered his vote based on a house he purchased in the Palakkad constituency in 2017.

The Palakkad by-election was triggered after MLA Shafi Parambil secured a victory in the Vadakara Lok Sabha election. In the 2021 state assembly polls, BJP candidate E Sreedharan narrowly lost to Shafi Parambil by a margin of just 3,859 votes.

