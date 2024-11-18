Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan’s comment on quitters irks Kashish Kapoor [WATCH]

Kashish Kapoor's past in Splitsvilla X5 stirred drama in the Bigg Boss 18 house as Salman Khan revisited her controversial exit with Digvijay Singh. The duo clarified their current dynamics, but tensions rose when Salman criticized quitters, prompting Kashish to defend her decisions and priorities fiercely

Kashish Kapoor's past stint in Splitsvilla X5 became a talking point inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. In the latest episode, Bigg Boss showed a clip of Kashish and Digvijay Singh discussing the dynamics of the current contestants. Their conversation appeared cordial, with no apparent grudges. However, host Salman Khan raised questions about their relationship, asking Digvijay if they had reconciled.

Digvijay clarified that despite their conversation, he and Kashish would not get along again. He explained that they were merely discussing the intelligence of the housemates. Kashish added that there had been no prior agreement between them to interact amiably or strategize together. She emphasized that their interactions were spontaneous and clear.

Salman then brought up their past on Splitsvilla X5, remarking that they had entered as partners, but Kashish left after taking the prize money. When Salman reiterated the comment, Kashish defended herself, explaining that she had discussed everything with Digvijay on the night of the incident.

Kashish shared how a conversation with Karan Veer Mehra about the controversy had helped her come to terms with her guilt. After hearing her perspective, Salman commented that people who quit games often fail to achieve their goals, as quitting reflects a lack of perseverance.

This statement did not sit well with Kashish, who later expressed her frustration to Chaahat Pandey. She questioned the logic behind associating quitting a game with failure in life. Kashish remarked that if money were involved, she would make a practical decision, joking that if offered ₹2 crores, she would not hesitate to take it and leave.

Her candid remarks highlighted her unapologetic stance on prioritizing personal goals over public perception, sparking further discussions in the house.

