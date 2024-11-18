Areca Nut Carcinogenicity: WHO Report Raises Concerns Among Growers

The World Health Organization (WHO) affiliate, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), has reaffirmed areca nut as a carcinogen in its report released on October 9, 2024. This raises concerns about potential control measures on areca nut cultivation, similar to tobacco.

Mangalore (Nov 17): Areca nut, a major commercial crop in the state, has once again been labeled a carcinogen. A World Health Organization (WHO) affiliate recently reported that controlling areca nut consumption could significantly reduce oral cancer rates globally. This report, recommending control measures on areca nut use, has sparked fears among growers about potential restrictions similar to those on tobacco cultivation.

The World Health Organization (WHO) affiliate, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), reaffirmed areca nut as a carcinogen in its report released on October 9, 2024. This report was published in the international journal, The Lancet Oncology. The IARC, which researches oral cancer, publishes a world cancer report every five years. While previous IARC reports also mentioned areca nut as a carcinogen, the current report has gained significant international attention.

Recommendation to Control Areca Nut Cultivation:

The IARC report proposes controlling not only tobacco-mixed areca nut but also the cultivation of areca nut itself. The report states that curbing the use of smokeless tobacco (chewing tobacco) and areca nut could prevent nearly one-third of oral cancer cases worldwide.

Of the 120,200 oral cancer cases globally caused by smokeless tobacco, 83,400 were reported in India. This study was conducted in 2022, and notably, most of the research was conducted in North India. Globally, 300 million people use smokeless tobacco, and 600 million use areca nut. Areca nut is used in South Central Asia, Southeast Asia, and many other countries. Smokeless tobacco and areca nut products are available to consumers in various forms.

Cancer scientist Dr. Harriet Rumgay mentioned in the report that India has the highest number of oral cancer cases among Asian countries due to the high consumption of smokeless tobacco products like tobacco, gutka, and areca nut. Out of all oral cancer cases caused by smokeless tobacco and areca nut, 83,400 were reported in India, 9,700 in Bangladesh, 8,900 in Pakistan, 3,200 in China, 1,600 in Myanmar, 1,300 in Sri Lanka, 990 in Indonesia, and 785 in Thailand.

Impact on Areca Nut Cultivation:

The issue of areca nut being carcinogenic has been under trial in the Supreme Court for several years. International research journals have been citing areca nut as harmful since 1998. Arguments have been presented with evidence that areca nut is healthy and traditionally used, and also utilized as a value-added product. Despite market research reports suggesting that areca nut is not carcinogenic, these haven't reached the IARC. This inability to prove areca nut's non-carcinogenicity has led to the threat of a ban on its cultivation.

China Taking Precautionary Steps:

Alarmed by international reports labeling areca nut as harmful, China, an areca nut-growing country, has devised a strategy to preserve the crop by transforming it into value-added food products before any potential ban. The next WHO summit will be held in China, and in light of this, China is already taking precautionary steps regarding areca nut.

