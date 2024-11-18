Areca Nut Carcinogenicity: WHO Report Raises Concerns Among Growers

The World Health Organization (WHO) affiliate, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), has reaffirmed areca nut as a carcinogen in its report released on October 9, 2024. This raises concerns about potential control measures on areca nut cultivation, similar to tobacco.

Areca Nut Carcinogenicity WHO Report Raises Concerns Among Growers
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 18, 2024, 10:09 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 18, 2024, 10:09 AM IST

- Atmabhushan

Mangalore (Nov 17): Areca nut, a major commercial crop in the state, has once again been labeled a carcinogen. A World Health Organization (WHO) affiliate recently reported that controlling areca nut consumption could significantly reduce oral cancer rates globally. This report, recommending control measures on areca nut use, has sparked fears among growers about potential restrictions similar to those on tobacco cultivation.

The World Health Organization (WHO) affiliate, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), reaffirmed areca nut as a carcinogen in its report released on October 9, 2024. This report was published in the international journal, The Lancet Oncology. The IARC, which researches oral cancer, publishes a world cancer report every five years. While previous IARC reports also mentioned areca nut as a carcinogen, the current report has gained significant international attention.

Recommendation to Control Areca Nut Cultivation:

The IARC report proposes controlling not only tobacco-mixed areca nut but also the cultivation of areca nut itself. The report states that curbing the use of smokeless tobacco (chewing tobacco) and areca nut could prevent nearly one-third of oral cancer cases worldwide.

Of the 120,200 oral cancer cases globally caused by smokeless tobacco, 83,400 were reported in India. This study was conducted in 2022, and notably, most of the research was conducted in North India. Globally, 300 million people use smokeless tobacco, and 600 million use areca nut. Areca nut is used in South Central Asia, Southeast Asia, and many other countries. Smokeless tobacco and areca nut products are available to consumers in various forms.

Cancer scientist Dr. Harriet Rumgay mentioned in the report that India has the highest number of oral cancer cases among Asian countries due to the high consumption of smokeless tobacco products like tobacco, gutka, and areca nut. Out of all oral cancer cases caused by smokeless tobacco and areca nut, 83,400 were reported in India, 9,700 in Bangladesh, 8,900 in Pakistan, 3,200 in China, 1,600 in Myanmar, 1,300 in Sri Lanka, 990 in Indonesia, and 785 in Thailand.

Impact on Areca Nut Cultivation:

The issue of areca nut being carcinogenic has been under trial in the Supreme Court for several years. International research journals have been citing areca nut as harmful since 1998. Arguments have been presented with evidence that areca nut is healthy and traditionally used, and also utilized as a value-added product. Despite market research reports suggesting that areca nut is not carcinogenic, these haven't reached the IARC. This inability to prove areca nut's non-carcinogenicity has led to the threat of a ban on its cultivation.

China Taking Precautionary Steps:

Alarmed by international reports labeling areca nut as harmful, China, an areca nut-growing country, has devised a strategy to preserve the crop by transforming it into value-added food products before any potential ban. The next WHO summit will be held in China, and in light of this, China is already taking precautionary steps regarding areca nut.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Delhi weather update: Flights, trains disrupted due to thick smog; Check advisories here gcw

Delhi weather update: Flights, trains disrupted due to thick smog; Check advisories here

Palakkad byelection: Public campaigning to be wrapped up today amid defections, double voting controversies anr

Palakkad byelection: Public campaigning to be wrapped up today amid defections, double voting controversies

kerala lottery results win win w 796 november 18 2024 todays winning ticket prize money anr

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE | Win Win W-796 November 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

14-member Kuruva gang suspected in Kerala heists; Drones to be deployed for tracking anr

14-member Kuruva gang suspected in Kerala heists; Drones to be deployed for tracking

Indian Army crpf top officials rush to manipur to ensure normalcy in the state

Indian Army, CRPF’s top officials rush to Manipur to ensure normalcy in the state

Recent Stories

Infosys Co-founder Senapathy Gopalakrishnan Surpasses Narayan Murthy in Wealth RBA

Infosys Co-founder Senapathy Gopalakrishnan surpasses Narayan Murthy in wealth

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's remuneration breaks Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas ATG

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's remuneration breaks Shah Rukh Khan's, Prabhas'

5 creatures with Incredible Night Vision anr

5 Creatures with Incredible Night Vision

5 creatures with Incredible Night Vision anr

5 Creatures with Incredible Night Vision

Delhi weather update: Flights, trains disrupted due to thick smog; Check advisories here gcw

Delhi weather update: Flights, trains disrupted due to thick smog; Check advisories here

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon