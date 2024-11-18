Delhi weather update: Flights, trains disrupted due to thick smog; Check advisories here

Delhi's air quality reached 'severe plus' levels, prompting school closures and traffic restrictions. Heavy fog caused flight and train delays, with airlines issuing travel advisories.

Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 18, 2024, 9:55 AM IST

Monday saw the highest 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of the season, with New Delhi's air pollution levels reaching the 'severe plus' category. Stricter limitations on polluting cars and activities have been put in place, and all classes—aside from those for Grades 10 through 12—have been moved online as part of the tough anti-pollution measures.

Because of the heavy fog in the city, the India Meteorological Department has issued an Orange Alert. Flight and rail operations have been hampered, resulting in delays, since the city is covered in thick fog and visibility is drastically diminished. Several flights and trains to and from Delhi were affected as high pollution levels, fog, and a thick layer of smog reduced visibility in the national capital on Monday.

While Delhi airport operator DIAL implemented poor visibility protocols, private airline IndiGo stated on Sunday night that fog was impairing vision in Delhi, potentially delaying flight schedules. “#6ETravelAdvisory: Fog is currently affecting visibility in Delhi, which may result in slow moving traffic and delays in flight schedules," IndiGo wrote in a post on X at 11.44 pm.

Delhi International Airport Ltd. (DIAL) stated in a different post at 10:14 p.m. that flight operations were regular and that poor visibility measures were being implemented at the airport.

For the most recent flight information, travelers were also encouraged to get in touch with the airlines in question by DIAL, which runs the Indira Gandhi International Airport, which sees over 1,400 flight movements per day. The National Train Enquiry System verified that at least 12 trains were delayed by more than an hour as they approached the New Delhi Railway Station due to inclement weather.

About 30 train services have been delayed due to low visibility, with some delays stretching up to three to four hours, according to the Indian Railways. The affected trains include long-distance services such as the New Delhi-Kochuveli Express, Jammu Sampark Kranti, AP Express, Jammu Rajdhani, and Goa Sampark Kranti, among others.

