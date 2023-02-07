Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    United States NOT to return balloon debris to China

    According to White House officials, the surveillance balloon violated international law and its sovereignty. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said there is no intention or plan to return it. 

    United States NOT to return balloon debris to China
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Feb 7, 2023, 9:29 AM IST

    The United States has refused to return the debris of the surveillance balloon, which was shot down in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, to China.

    The United States military has recovered some remnants off the surface of the sea, and they are still pushing to collect the rest of the debris from underwater quickly. The balloon crisscrossed over the United States airspace for several days before being shot down. The balloon was shot down over water after the US military commanders determined that there was an undue risk of debris causing harm to civilians while the balloon was over land in Alaska, Canada, or the continental United States.

    Also Read: Dutch expert 'predicted' Turkey earthquake 3 days ago!

    According to White House officials, the surveillance balloon violated international law and its sovereignty. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said there is no intention or plan to return it. 

    Enough vital information had been gathered about the balloon before it was shot down by a fighter jet, Kirby said, adding that even as the balloon was being swept along in high-altitude jet stream winds, it was not merely drifting but had propellers and steering to give a measure of control.

    United States NOT to return balloon debris to China

    The balloon could manoeuvre itself, speed up and down, and turn. Kirby said it had propellers and a rudder that allowed it to change direction.

    According to Northern Command Commander General Glen VanHerck, the balloon, which was up to 200 feet in height, carrying a payload roughly the size of a regional jet aircraft.

    White House, meanwhile, said that the world was now witness to the irresponsible actions of Beijing. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said it is up to China to show that it is serious about its words of being a responsible country that it wants to build on the meeting that the president had with President Xi very recently. 

    According to Jean-Pierre, President Joe Biden had directed the military and the intelligence community to learn more about China's capabilities and tradecraft by examining the debris of the balloon.

    US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told media persons that Washington, DC, was not giving 'much oxygen' to what Beijing was saying about the balloon. He said that the People's Republic of China knew precisely why the balloon was in US airspace. The US, Price asserted, has taken practical steps since the time this high-altitude surveillance balloon was detected to mitigate its ability to collect intelligence against sensitive sites to mitigate any threat it could pose to the American people.

    Also Read: WATCH: Here's how Chinese 'spy' balloon was shot down off Carolina coast

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2023, 9:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Weather scale of disaster making it hard to reach quake-affected regions says Turkish health minister AJR

    'Weather, scale of disaster making it hard to reach quake-affected regions,' says Turkish health minister

    Turkey Syria earthquake updates toll rises; India rushes aid and rescue teams

    Turkey-Syria earthquake toll crosses 4000; India rushes aid and rescue teams

    Earthquake in Turkey, Syria: Death toll rises to 912; World powers rush to provide support - adt

    Earthquake in Turkey, Syria: Death toll rises to 912; World powers rush to provide support

    Dutch expert predicted Turkey earthquake 3 days ago gcw

    Dutch expert 'predicted' Turkey earthquake 3 days ago!

    Earthquake in Turkey, Syria: Visuals of most-powerful earthquake in a century stun the world watch snt

    Earthquake in Turkey, Syria: Horrific visuals of most-powerful earthquake in a century stun the world

    Recent Stories

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding update: Know the details about their elaborate wedding menu vma

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding update: Know the details about their elaborate wedding menu

    Weather scale of disaster making it hard to reach quake-affected regions says Turkish health minister AJR

    'Weather, scale of disaster making it hard to reach quake-affected regions,' says Turkish health minister

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding Update: Awaited details of couple's sangeet ceremony divulged vma

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding Update: Awaited details of couple's sangeet ceremony divulged

    Karnataka Over 130 hostel students in Mangaluru fall ill due to suspected food poisoning AJR

    Karnataka: Over 130 hostel students in Mangaluru fall ill due to suspected food poisoning

    Turkey Syria earthquake updates toll rises; India rushes aid and rescue teams

    Turkey-Syria earthquake toll crosses 4000; India rushes aid and rescue teams

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon