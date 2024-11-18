Lifestyle

5 Creatures with Incredible Night Vision

This night vision helps them hunt prey and escape predators in complete darkness.

Owls

Owls are masters of night vision. The size of their eyes is the main factor that makes them masters of vision.

Cats

Cats are animals with extraordinary vision even in complete darkness. Both domestic and wild cats have this high vision at night.

Fox

Foxes are nocturnal animals. Their eyes contain cells that help them see in low light.

Crocodiles

Crocodiles are skilled predators, active both day and night, with exceptional night vision, giving them an advantage over prey with poor eyesight.

Bats

Many people believe that bats have no vision during the day. They have partial vision during the day as well. But at night, they are at the forefront of vision.

