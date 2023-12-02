Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Israel's Mossad recalls negotiating team in Qatar as truce talks with Hamas hit 'dead-end'

    Mossad recalls negotiating team as truce talks with Hamas in Qatar collapse due to unmet obligations, leaving hostages in Gaza and raising concerns about regional stability.

    Israel Mossad recalls negotiating team in Qatar as truce talks with Hamas hit 'dead-end' snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 2, 2023, 8:26 PM IST

    Israel's intelligence agency, Mossad, has ordered its negotiating team to return home from Qatar, citing a "dead end" in talks aimed at extending a truce. The negotiations, which involved the release of hostages held by Gaza terror groups, took an unexpected downturn as Hamas allegedly failed to fulfill its obligations under the agreement.

    A rare statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, issued on behalf of Mossad, revealed that the decision to recall the negotiating team was made following instructions from the Prime Minister himself. The statement attributed the breakdown in negotiations to Hamas' failure to release all the women and children specified in the agreed-upon list.

    Also read: WATCH: Hundreds gather in Bengaluru's Freedom Park in show of support for Palestine amid Israel-Hamas war

    "Due to the dead end in negotiations, and following instructions from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mossad head David Barnea ordered the negotiating team in Doha to return home," said the statement from Netanyahu’s office issued on behalf of the spy agency.

    "The Hamas terror group did not fulfill its obligations under the agreement that included releasing all the women and children that were on the list provided to Hamas that had authorized it," the statement declared.

    Despite the setback, Mossad expressed gratitude to key mediators involved in the negotiation process. The head of Mossad, David Barnea, specifically thanked the head of the CIA, Egypt's intelligence minister, and the prime minister of Qatar for their partnership and the "tremendous mediation efforts" that resulted in the release of 84 women and children from Gaza, along with 24 foreign nationals.

    However, as the truce collapsed, 136 people, including 114 men, 20 women, and two children, remained held hostage by Gaza terror groups. Notably, 125 of the hostages are Israeli citizens, with the remaining 11 being foreign nationals, including eight from Thailand. Disturbingly, ten of the hostages are 75 years or older.

    Also read: Israeli officials dismissed Hamas's attack plan a year before October assault, documents reveal

    The sudden breakdown in negotiations underscores the delicate nature of truce agreements in the region and the challenges in achieving lasting peace. The international community will be closely monitoring developments as tensions rise once again in the Israel-Gaza conflict, with the fate of the remaining hostages hanging in the balance.

    As the situation continues to evolve, questions loom over the potential resumption of negotiations, the role of international actors, and the broader implications for regional stability. The failure to extend the truce raises concerns about the prospects for a sustainable and enduring peace in the troubled region.

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2023, 8:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    China faces pneumonia surge, officials dismiss new infectious disease AJR

    China faces pneumonia surge, officials dismiss new infectious disease

    Ukraine says power cut at Zaporizhzhia plant risked 'nuclear catastrophe' snt

    Ukraine says power cut at Zaporizhzhia plant risked 'nuclear catastrophe'

    Imran Khan removed as head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the party he founded

    Imran Khan removed as head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the party he founded

    Victim of Mike Tyson's plane assault seeks Rs 3 crore compensation; legal battle looms snt

    Victim of Mike Tyson's plane assault seeks Rs 3 crore compensation; legal battle looms

    Viral Video: Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupts spewing hot lava and smoke; captures world's attention snt

    Viral Video: Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupts spewing hot lava and smoke; captures world's attention

    Recent Stories

    GOAT Virat Kohli is Italian woman footballer's favourite Indian cricketer; owns iconic 'No.18' jersey snt

    'GOAT' Virat Kohli is Italian woman footballer's favourite Indian cricketer; owns iconic 'No.18' jersey

    Kalamassery blast: 78-year-old man succumbs to injuries taking the death toll to 7 anr

    Kalamassery blast: 78-year-old man succumbs to injuries taking the death toll to 7

    Gujarat shocker: Teen sexually assaulted, murdered by same-sex partner in fit of 'jealousy' snt

    Gujarat shocker: Teen sexually assaulted, murdered by same-sex partner in fit of 'jealousy'

    WATCH Hundred gather in Bengaluru's Freedom Park in show of support for Palestine amid Israel-Hamas war snt

    WATCH: Hundreds gather in Bengaluru's Freedom Park in show of support for Palestine amid Israel-Hamas war

    Karnataka: Ullal CMC faces criticism over state of dilapidated swachhata vehicle

    Karnataka: Ullal CMC faces criticism over state of dilapidated swachhata vehicle

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon