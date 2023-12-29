Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Cheesy triumph: French chefs and YouTube star smash records with a 1,001 cheese pizza extravaganza (WATCH)

    In their quest for a culinary achievement, two French chefs teamed up with a cheesemaker and a popular YouTube personality to create a remarkable masterpiece: a pizza adorned with an astonishing array of 1,001 cheeses.

    Cheesy triumph: French chefs and YouTube star smash records with a 1,001 cheese pizza extravaganza (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 29, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

    In an extraordinary culinary collaboration, two innovative French chefs, Benoit Bruel and Fabien Montellanico, joined forces with cheesemaker and YouTube sensation Sophie Hatat Richart-Luna, along with Florian OnAir, to create a record-breaking pizza topped with an astonishing 1,001 different cheeses. This cheesy masterpiece not only surpassed their previous record of 834 cheeses but also secured a coveted spot in the Guinness World Records.

    Benoit Bruel, a seasoned chef who had previously set a record in 2020 with a pizza featuring 254 cheeses, dedicated five months to this ambitious project. His relentless pursuit of diverse cheeses took him on a journey across France, where numerous farmers and cheese producers generously contributed their unique varieties, drawn by the prospect of being part of a global record.

    Also read: Year Ender 2023: 10 jaw-dropping world records broken by Indians this year

    The collaboration didn't just break one record; it shattered two. Alongside the pizza achievement, Benoit earned recognition for the largest display of cheese varieties, a remarkable 1,001 in total. This title was previously held by Philippe Marchand, who curated an assortment of 730 cheeses in 2016.

    Among the impressive array of cheeses, a staggering 940 hailed from various regions in France, while the remaining 61 were sourced from different countries around the world. Benoit emphasized the sense of accomplishment and the unique experiences gained during his quest, stating, "It's been a real feat being among the cheesemakers as well as being on the farms to meet the producers who are so passionate about their profession."

    Crafting this cheesy marvel required careful planning and execution. To ensure the pizza could bear the weight of such a diverse array of cheeses, the chefs had to pre-cook the pizza dough. Each cheese, contributing its distinct flavor profile, was represented on the pizza by a cubic piece weighing two grams, carefully arranged to balance the softer and firmer varieties.

    Also read: Record-breaking portrait of Lord Ram and Sita in Nepal's Janakpur (WATCH)

    Benoit's dedication to pushing the boundaries of culinary creativity not only highlights the rich tapestry of French cheese but also underscores the collaborative spirit within the culinary community. The willingness of farmers and producers to contribute without charge speaks to the allure of participating in a venture that goes beyond individual achievements, creating a global spectacle that celebrates the artistry and diversity of cheese.

    As the culinary world continues to witness such feats of creativity and record-breaking endeavors, the 1,001 cheese pizza stands as a testament to the passion, dedication, and innovation that drive chefs to push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of food.

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2023, 11:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Khalistani radicals fire 14 rounds at Lakshmi Narayan Temple chief Satish Kumar's house in Surrey: Report snt

    Khalistani radicals fire 14 rounds at Lakshmi Narayan Temple chief Satish Kumar's house in Surrey: Report

    India asks Pakistan to hand over Hafiz Saeed to face 26/11 trial

    India asks Pakistan to hand over Hafiz Saeed to face 26/11 trial

    Canada cops ready to make arrests in Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing: local media

    Canada cops ready to make arrests in Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing?

    WATCH Pilot's breathtaking view of night sky blanketed in clouds above Istanbul airport amazes internet snt

    WATCH: Pilot's breathtaking view of night sky blanketed in clouds above Istanbul airport amazes internet

    Sikh taxi driver in Australia returns Rs 4.5 lakh found in his car; earns internet acclaim snt

    Sikh taxi driver in Australia returns Rs 4.5 lakh found in his car; earns internet acclaim

    Recent Stories

    Centre rejects Kerala's request of Rs 2044 crore; several projects in the lurch anr

    Centre rejects Kerala's request of Rs 2044 crore; several projects in the lurch

    CM assails BJP led Union Government for rejecting the tableau of state for Republic Day parade

    CM assails BJP led Union Government for rejecting the tableau of state for Republic Day parade

    Top online UPI Payment apps in India 2023 rkn

    Top online UPI Payment apps in India 2023

    Indian Navy unveils new design of Admirals' epaulettes

    Indian Navy unveils new design of Admirals' epaulettes (WATCH)

    Karnataka government warned of protests if pro-Kannada activists are not released within 24 hours

    Karnataka government warned of protests if pro-Kannada activists are not released within 24 hours

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon