Cheesy triumph: French chefs and YouTube star smash records with a 1,001 cheese pizza extravaganza (WATCH)

In an extraordinary culinary collaboration, two innovative French chefs, Benoit Bruel and Fabien Montellanico, joined forces with cheesemaker and YouTube sensation Sophie Hatat Richart-Luna, along with Florian OnAir, to create a record-breaking pizza topped with an astonishing 1,001 different cheeses. This cheesy masterpiece not only surpassed their previous record of 834 cheeses but also secured a coveted spot in the Guinness World Records.

Benoit Bruel, a seasoned chef who had previously set a record in 2020 with a pizza featuring 254 cheeses, dedicated five months to this ambitious project. His relentless pursuit of diverse cheeses took him on a journey across France, where numerous farmers and cheese producers generously contributed their unique varieties, drawn by the prospect of being part of a global record.

The collaboration didn't just break one record; it shattered two. Alongside the pizza achievement, Benoit earned recognition for the largest display of cheese varieties, a remarkable 1,001 in total. This title was previously held by Philippe Marchand, who curated an assortment of 730 cheeses in 2016.

Among the impressive array of cheeses, a staggering 940 hailed from various regions in France, while the remaining 61 were sourced from different countries around the world. Benoit emphasized the sense of accomplishment and the unique experiences gained during his quest, stating, "It's been a real feat being among the cheesemakers as well as being on the farms to meet the producers who are so passionate about their profession."

Crafting this cheesy marvel required careful planning and execution. To ensure the pizza could bear the weight of such a diverse array of cheeses, the chefs had to pre-cook the pizza dough. Each cheese, contributing its distinct flavor profile, was represented on the pizza by a cubic piece weighing two grams, carefully arranged to balance the softer and firmer varieties.

Benoit's dedication to pushing the boundaries of culinary creativity not only highlights the rich tapestry of French cheese but also underscores the collaborative spirit within the culinary community. The willingness of farmers and producers to contribute without charge speaks to the allure of participating in a venture that goes beyond individual achievements, creating a global spectacle that celebrates the artistry and diversity of cheese.

As the culinary world continues to witness such feats of creativity and record-breaking endeavors, the 1,001 cheese pizza stands as a testament to the passion, dedication, and innovation that drive chefs to push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of food.