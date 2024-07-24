Saurya Airlines aircraft crashes in Kathmandu: Revisiting history of fatal plane crashes in Nepal

18 people died after a Saurya Airlines plane, 9N-AME (CRJ 200), crashed while taking off at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Nepal's Kathmandu. Nineteen people were aboard the Pokhara-bound plane. The pilot of the plane, 37-year-old Manish Shakya, was rescued from the wreckage and taken to a nearby hospital in Sinamangal for treatment.

Nepal has a long history of plane crashes. The rugged mountainous terrain, unpredictable weather, dearth of investment in new planes and infrastructure and poor regulation have contributed to these unfortunate incidents. A Saurya Airlines aircraft crashed during takeoff at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Wednesday. According to Nepal Police, at least 15 people have died while four others were rescued. The Pokhara-bound plane, carrying nineteen people including the aircrew, slipped off the runway and crashed at around 11 am.

Let's take a look at the history of plane crashes:

January 2023: At least 68 people died after an ATR 72 aircraft belonging to Yeti Airlines carrying 72 people crashed in Nepal’s Pokhara at 11 am on January 15. The plane, carrying 68 passengers and four crew members, crashed a few miles from Pokhara, just 20 minutes after it took off from Kathmandu, according to early reports.

May 2022: On May 29, Sunday, a Tara aircraft carrying 22 people—including four Indians from Thane—crashed in Nepal's rugged Mustang province. All of the passengers' bodies were found on Tuesday, three days later. In their investigative report, the Nepali authorities found that the tragedy could have been caused by the terrible weather.

February 2019: In gloomy weather in February 2019, an Air Dynasty chopper attempted to make its way back into Kathmandu and collided with a hill. Rabindra Adhikari, the minister of tourism for Nepal, was one of the seven victims of the accident. According to the investigation's preliminary assessment, there were operational procedure infractions, including weight imbalances brought on by the fuel tank's location and improper passenger seating arrangements.

March 2018: On March 12, 2018, a US-Bangla plane carrying 67 passengers and 4 crew members crashed at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International airport, resulting in the deaths of 49 people. The aircraft returning from Dhaka burst into flames after it skidded off the runway upon landing, landed on a football pitch close to the airport, and burst into flames. A panel tasked with investigating the incident determined that the pilot's bewilderment was possibly the accident's most likely cause.

February 2016: An Air Kashthamandap plane carrying eleven passengers crashed in Nepal's Kalikot area. Nine passengers were hurt in the event, while two crew members died.

May 2015: All eight people on board a US Marine Corps squadron perished in the accident in the country's Charikot area. While en route to provide relief to victims of two earthquakes, the UH-1Y Huey carrying two Nepali troops and six US marines vanished from sight.

May 2012: A Dornier jet carrying twenty-one passengers crashed into a mountaintop in northern Nepal while trying to land at a high-altitude airstrip, killing fifteen people, including thirteen Indian pilgrims. The plane was travelling from Jomsom Airport to Pokhara Airport.

September 2011: A Buddha Air Beechcraft 1900D transporting passengers on a sightseeing flight over Mount Everest struck a hill. All 19 passengers, including 10 Indians, perished on board. The disaster was caused by unfavourable weather circumstances since heavy monsoon clouds were engulfing the Kathmandu airport and the surrounding region at the time of the crash.

September 2006: All 24 passengers and crew members were killed when a Shree Air helicopter crashed during a chartered flight in Eastern Nepal. A World Wide Fund for Nature expedition was returning by helicopter from a conservation event.



June 2006: A Yeti aircraft with six passengers including crew members crashed on the ground.

Latest Videos