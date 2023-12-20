Year Ender 2023: 10 jaw-dropping world records broken by Indians this year

Year 2023 showcased Indians breaking diverse world records, from the longest hair on a woman to a girl's 127-hour dance marathon, as officially confirmed by Guinness World Records.

In the year 2023, individuals from India showcased exceptional talent and prowess across various fields, resulting in the breaking of several world records. Guinness World Records officially confirmed these remarkable achievements, spanning diverse categories such as skills, sports, and unique activities. From the record for the longest hair on a woman to a girl's astonishing 127-hour dance marathon, Indians left an indelible mark on the global stage of extraordinary accomplishments.

Here is a look at world records broken by Indians in 2023:

1. Most iron bars bent within a minute by 'Steel Man of India'

Vispy Kharadi, renowned as the 'Steel Man of India' on Instagram, secured a Guinness World Record in Italy for bending the maximum number of iron rods with his head in a minute. The prolific record-breaker successfully bent 24 iron bars within the span of 60 seconds. Notably, this achievement adds to his impressive collection, as Vispy Kharadi already holds an additional ten world records in various categories.

2. Highest weight lifted using mouth while in a handstand

In an inspiring tale of resilience and triumph over hardship, 38-year-old Vikas Swami from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, defied expectations by setting a Guinness World Record in Mumbai. Despite enduring a debilitating bike accident in 2010, Swami lifted over 80 kg while executing a handstand, showcasing his remarkable perseverance and determination.

3. Woman with longest hair

Smita Srivastava, a 46-year-old resident of Uttar Pradesh, India, clinched a Guinness World Records title for possessing the longest hair on a living person. With a hair care journey that began at the age of 14, Srivastava's extraordinary tresses were officially measured at an impressive length of 7 feet and 9 inches.

4. Fastest male badminton smash at 565 km/h

On April 14, badminton sensation Satwiksairaj Rankireddy secured a Guinness World Record for the swiftest hit by a male badminton player, unleashing a remarkable smash at an astounding speed of 565 km/h. This achievement was officially recognized by Guinness World Records judges, who verified the speed measurements from the record-setting day.

5. Highest number of teeth in a woman's mouth

Kalpana Balan, a 26-year-old woman from India, clinched a distinctive Guinness World Record for possessing the highest number of teeth in a female's mouth. Surpassing the typical adult count by six, Balan's unique dental configuration includes four additional mandibular (lower jaw) teeth and two extra maxillary (upper jaw) teeth. The record-setting feat showcases her remarkable dental anomaly, earning her a notable place in the Guinness World Records.

6. Largest playing card structure

In a remarkable feat, 15-year-old Arnav Daga from Kolkata set a world record by crafting the "world's largest playing card structure." Over a span of 41 days, Arnav meticulously fashioned iconic buildings from his hometown, including the Writers' Building, the Shaheed Minar, Salt Lake Stadium, and St. Paul's Cathedral, using an astounding 143,000 playing cards. Notably, he achieved this incredible milestone without the use of tape or glue. The finished project boasted impressive dimensions, measuring 40 feet in length, 11 feet 4 inches in height, and 16 feet 8 inches in width.

7. Longest hair on a male teenager

Sidakdeep Singh Chahal, a 15-year-old hailing from Uttar Pradesh, secured the Guinness World Record for the longest hair on a male teenager. His uncut locks measured an impressive 4 feet and 9.5 inches in length. Chahal diligently maintains his extraordinary mane by following a routine of washing them twice a week. He dedicates a minimum of one hour on each occasion to the meticulous process of washing, drying, and brushing his remarkably lengthy hair.

8. Fastest time to travel in all Delhi metro stations

In a remarkable achievement, a man from Delhi established a Guinness World Record this year by successfully covering all Delhi Metro stations in an impressive time of 15 hours, 22 minutes, and 49 seconds. Manu embarked on this record-breaking attempt in April 2021, commencing his journey at 5 am on the blue line. His expedition concluded at the Brigadier Hoshiar Singh station, located on Delhi Metro's green line, at 8:30 pm on the same day.

9. Longest dance marathon

A 16-year-old from Latur, Maharashtra, achieved a remarkable feat in 2023 by dancing continuously for "five days straight," breaking the record for the longest dance marathon. According to Guinness World Records, Srushti Sudhir Jagtap has set a new record for the longest dance marathon by an individual, clocking an impressive 127 hours. This surpasses the previous record of 126 hours, held by Nepalese dancer Bandana Nepal in 2018.

10. Cracking coconuts on head with nunchaku

In a unique and remarkable feat, Saidalavi KV secured an unusual title in 2023 by breaking the record for smashing the maximum number of coconuts on people's heads with a nunchaku. This extraordinary performance took place on the set of Lo Show Dei Record in Italy. In just one minute, Saidalavi KV shattered a total of 68 coconuts, surpassing his previous record of 42 coconuts and solidifying his prowess with the nunchaku.