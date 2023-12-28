Canada cops ready to make arrests in Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing?

The suspects, under police surveillance for months, are expected to be apprehended in the coming weeks. The Globe and Mail, quoting anonymous sources, suggests that details of the alleged assassins' involvement and their connection to the Indian government will be revealed when charges are filed

In a significant development, the Canadian police are reportedly on the verge of arresting two men believed to be responsible for the fatal shooting of Sikh separatist Hardeep Nijjar in British Columbia. The Globe and Mail reported on Wednesday that the suspects are currently under police surveillance and are anticipated to be apprehended "in a matter of weeks."

According to three anonymous sources quoted by The Globe and Mail, the suspected killers have remained in Canada following Nijjar's assassination and have been under police surveillance for several months. The report suggests that police will unveil details regarding the alleged involvement of the assassins and their connection to the Indian government when formal charges are filed.

Canada had previously accused India of playing a role in Nijjar's killing. Nijjar, designated as a terrorist by India in 2020, was gunned down outside a gurdwara in British Columbia in June. However, Indian authorities claim that Canada has not shared any evidence or information supporting its allegations.

The ongoing investigation gains significance as Ottawa asserts that the case has been bolstered by a recent U.S. indictment of an Indian individual for plotting the foiled assassination of another Khalistani leader, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The alleged plot was reportedly carried out at the behest of an Indian official. Despite this, India maintains a distinction between the two allegations, dismissing Canada's claims as unsubstantiated while acknowledging specific inputs from the U.S.

The identity of the sources quoted in The Globe and Mail report remains confidential, as they were not authorized to discuss national security and police matters. The report also references a Washington Post article from September, which highlighted video footage and witness accounts suggesting the involvement of six men and two vehicles in Nijjar's killing.

It remains unclear whether the Royal Canadian Mounted Police plan to arrest any suspected accomplices in connection with the slaying. The investigation continues to unfold, shedding light on the complex circumstances surrounding Nijjar's assassination.

