Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Canada cops ready to make arrests in Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing?

    The suspects, under police surveillance for months, are expected to be apprehended in the coming weeks. The Globe and Mail, quoting anonymous sources, suggests that details of the alleged assassins' involvement and their connection to the Indian government will be revealed when charges are filed

    Canada cops ready to make arrests in Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing: local media
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 28, 2023, 8:28 AM IST

    In a significant development, the Canadian police are reportedly on the verge of arresting two men believed to be responsible for the fatal shooting of Sikh separatist Hardeep Nijjar in British Columbia. The Globe and Mail reported on Wednesday that the suspects are currently under police surveillance and are anticipated to be apprehended "in a matter of weeks."

    According to three anonymous sources quoted by The Globe and Mail, the suspected killers have remained in Canada following Nijjar's assassination and have been under police surveillance for several months. The report suggests that police will unveil details regarding the alleged involvement of the assassins and their connection to the Indian government when formal charges are filed.

    Canada had previously accused India of playing a role in Nijjar's killing. Nijjar, designated as a terrorist by India in 2020, was gunned down outside a gurdwara in British Columbia in June. However, Indian authorities claim that Canada has not shared any evidence or information supporting its allegations.

    The ongoing investigation gains significance as Ottawa asserts that the case has been bolstered by a recent U.S. indictment of an Indian individual for plotting the foiled assassination of another Khalistani leader, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The alleged plot was reportedly carried out at the behest of an Indian official. Despite this, India maintains a distinction between the two allegations, dismissing Canada's claims as unsubstantiated while acknowledging specific inputs from the U.S.

    The identity of the sources quoted in The Globe and Mail report remains confidential, as they were not authorized to discuss national security and police matters. The report also references a Washington Post article from September, which highlighted video footage and witness accounts suggesting the involvement of six men and two vehicles in Nijjar's killing. 

    It remains unclear whether the Royal Canadian Mounted Police plan to arrest any suspected accomplices in connection with the slaying. The investigation continues to unfold, shedding light on the complex circumstances surrounding Nijjar's assassination.

    Centre bans Masarat Alam's MLJK for 5 years for supporting terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2023, 8:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Pilot's breathtaking view of night sky blanketed in clouds above Istanbul airport amazes internet snt

    WATCH: Pilot's breathtaking view of night sky blanketed in clouds above Istanbul airport amazes internet

    Sikh taxi driver in Australia returns Rs 4.5 lakh found in his car; earns internet acclaim snt

    Sikh taxi driver in Australia returns Rs 4.5 lakh found in his car; earns internet acclaim

    Chilling video of 'Hamas-like' attack by radical Islamic groups in Nigeria on Christmas stuns world (WATCH) snt

    Chilling video of 'Hamas-like' attack by radical Islamic groups in Nigeria on Christmas stuns world (WATCH)

    I am your new Santa Claus Jailed Russian opposition leader posts from Arctic prison; takes a jibe at Putin snt

    'I am your new Santa Claus': Jailed Russian opposition leader posts from Arctic prison; takes a jibe at Putin

    Israel Hamas war: IDF uncovers weapon cache in child's bedroom in Gaza (WATCH) snt

    Israel-Hamas war: IDF uncovers weapon cache in child's bedroom in Gaza (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Ranbir Kapoor in legal trouble for raising 'Jai Mata Di' slogan during Christmas cake cutting RBA

    Ranbir Kapoor in legal trouble for raising 'Jai Mata Di' slogan during Christmas cake cutting

    Kerala news live 28 december 2023 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to reach Thiruvananthapuram today

    Enforcement Directorate names Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in money laundering case linked to NRI Businessman CC Thampi

    Enforcement Directorate names Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in money laundering case linked to businessman CC Thampi

    Indian Army to get new Quick Reaction Force Vehicles soon

    Indian Army to get new Quick Reaction Force Vehicles soon

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share some lovey-dovey photos from their Christmas celebration RBA

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share some lovey-dovey photos from their Christmas celebration

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon