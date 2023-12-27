Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Centre bans Masarat Alam's MLJK for 5 years for supporting terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir

    This step, as announced recently, sheds light on the MLJK-MA's well-known anti-India stance and fervent pro-Pakistan propaganda, under the leadership of Masarat Alam Bhat, as emphasized in an official notification.

    In a recent development, the Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) (MLJK-MA) found itself officially declared as a banned organization on Wednesday. This declaration highlights the group's deeply rooted involvement in anti-national activities and fostering separatist ideologies in Jammu and Kashmir, aligning closely with supporting terrorist activities.

    This step, as announced recently, sheds light on the MLJK-MA's well-known anti-India stance and fervent pro-Pakistan propaganda, under the leadership of Masarat Alam Bhat, as emphasized in an official notification.

    Threat mail to RBI, other banks: 3 detained by Mumbai police, being questioned over motive

    The notification explicitly underscores the faction's objectives: striving for Jammu and Kashmir's independence from India, advocating its integration with Pakistan, and fervently aspiring to establish an Islamic State within the region. Furthermore, it expressly points out the faction members' active participation in fomenting secessionist tendencies within Jammu and Kashmir.

    Speaking on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah affirmed, "The 'Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)'/MLJK-MA has been officially designated as an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA. This organization and its members are actively engaged in perpetrating anti-national and secessionist activities in J&K, aiding terrorist agendas, and inciting sentiments toward establishing Islamic rule in the region."

    Shah reiterated the firm resolve of PM Narendra Modi's government, asserting, "Our government's stance is unequivocal: individuals or entities challenging the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of our nation will face the full force of the law."

    Simultaneously, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, commending the valiance of the troops, expressed unwavering confidence in the Army's ability to eradicate terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir's terrain.

    PM Modi commends success of Vikas Bharat Yatra, thanks citizens for pivotal role (WATCH)

    Addressing troops in the border district of Rajouri, Singh said, "I wholeheartedly believe in your courage and dedication... Terrorism must be eradicated from Jammu and Kashmir, and you must persevere with this commitment. I am confident that you will emerge victorious."

    Singh's visit to Jammu was part of an extensive review of the security situation post a recent terrorist ambush in Poonch, which tragically claimed the lives of four soldiers.

