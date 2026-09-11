Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the 18th BRICS Summit, hosted by India under its 2026 chairship. Other leaders also arrived.

Key Leaders Arrive in New Delhi

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the 18th BRICS Summit, as India hosts the grouping's annual summit under its 2026 chairship.

The Ministry of External Affairs welcomed both leaders in separate posts on X, highlighting India's longstanding ties and expanding cooperation with Malaysia and the UAE.

"Heartiest welcome to the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Mr. Anwar Ibrahim for the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. He was received by MoS @KVSinghMPGonda at the airport," the MEA said.

The ministry said India and Malaysia share close and longstanding ties, marked by growing cooperation across trade, investment, digital economy, defence and security. It added that Ibrahim's visit builds on the momentum of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Malaysia earlier this year.

"India and Malaysia share close and longstanding ties, marked by growing cooperation across trade, investment, digital economy, defence and security. The visit builds on the momentum of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Malaysia earlier this year," the post added.

In another post, the MEA said, "Warmly welcome Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. He was received by MOS @KVSinghMPGonda at the airport."

The ministry said the visit would provide an opportunity to further strengthen the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, centred on robust trade and energy security for shared prosperity.

"The visit will be an opportunity to further strengthen India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership centred on robust trade and energy security for shared prosperity," the post added.

More Dignitaries Welcomed

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk also arrived in India for the BRICS Summit.

Earlier, several other leaders and senior representatives arrived in New Delhi for the summit.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali was welcomed by the MEA as he arrived to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. The ministry said India and Ethiopia share a Strategic Partnership and are working together to advance cooperation among BRICS countries.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi also arrived in New Delhi.

"Warmly welcome President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. He was received by MoS @SethSanjayMP at the airport. India and Egypt share deep bonds of friendship, as we work together to build a stronger BRICS partnership," the MEA said in a separate post.

Nigeria's Vice-President Senator Kashim Shettima was also welcomed in New Delhi for the summit. The MEA said India and Nigeria share close and longstanding ties, underpinned by strong people-to-people connections, and that the visit would further strengthen the multifaceted partnership.

New Development Bank President Dilma Rousseff also arrived in New Delhi to attend the summit.

"A very warm welcome to President of @NDB_int, Ms. Dilma Rousseff as she arrives in New Delhi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. The visit reaffirms the importance of strengthening development partnerships and advancing sustainable and inclusive growth across the Global South," the MEA said.

India's Chairship and Summit Agenda

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13. India's Chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with development, sustainability and innovation forming key areas of focus.

BRICS has emerged as an important platform for coordination among major emerging economies and for advancing the interests of the Global South in multilateral institutions. Its agenda covers development, finance, technology, trade and people-to-people exchanges.

The grouping currently comprises 11 countries -- Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE.

India's BRICS Chairship comes amid global economic fragmentation, technological disruption, geopolitical uncertainty, climate change and resource pressures.

The expanded grouping provides a platform for cooperation on development, climate action, technology, energy and financial resilience, while also contributing to discussions on reforms in global institutions.

For India, the 2026 Chairship is focused on translating the expanded representation of BRICS into meaningful cooperation and tangible outcomes, while building consensus among its diverse members and strengthening the effectiveness of existing mechanisms. (ANI)